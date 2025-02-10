Valentine's Day 2025: Palak Tiwari serves fashion goals for that much waited FIRST date [PHOTOS]

Valentine's Day 2025: Valentine's Day is round the corner. Take inspiration from 'Bijlee' girl Palak Tiwari for the cutest dress for that FIRST date

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 11:27 AM IST

Valentine's Day 2025: Anxious about what to wear on that first date? Palak Tiwari serves the best inpiration for the best first date dress

article_image2

This baby pink strapless dress is the perfect combo of cuteness and hotness, exactly what you need for the first date

article_image3

The dress is in designed in small sequins and looks classy. Palak Tiwari pairs up the dress with embellished tip toes

article_image4

Wear minimal jewellry. You can opt for studs and ear tops just like Palak and a thin silver chain with a diamond pendent to complete the look

article_image5

Keep your make-up subtle but do not forget that pink blush on your cheeks. Put some highlighter, apply nude lipstics with Kajal and mascara and you are good to go

