Valentine's Day 2025: Palak Tiwari serves fashion goals for that much waited FIRST date [PHOTOS]

Valentine's Day 2025: Anxious about what to wear on that first date? Palak Tiwari serves the best inpiration for the best first date dress

This baby pink strapless dress is the perfect combo of cuteness and hotness, exactly what you need for the first date

The dress is in designed in small sequins and looks classy. Palak Tiwari pairs up the dress with embellished tip toes

Wear minimal jewellry. You can opt for studs and ear tops just like Palak and a thin silver chain with a diamond pendent to complete the look

Keep your make-up subtle but do not forget that pink blush on your cheeks. Put some highlighter, apply nude lipstics with Kajal and mascara and you are good to go

