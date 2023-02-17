Urfi Javed SEXY Pics: Actress stuns fans in her bold brown balloons-inspired leather outfit - SEE PICS

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The gen Z style icon and star Urfi Javed aka Uorfi, is loved for her unconventional fashion. Her quirky choices always elevate the style game each time. This time Urfi surprises her fans with a never-seen-before avatar in her balloon-inspired risque leather outfit.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi has garnered a strong fanbase for her creative yet fresh choices that redefine fashion. But the diva is fearless and unapologetic when it comes to fashion trends.

    Oozing a dose of alluring looks in a stylish and risque brown color balloon-inspired leather ensemble dress with a ponytail, Urfi looked stunning.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi's spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva. Urfi Javed's new brown balloon-inspired leather risque outfit is a mix of bold and stylish.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi's daring leather brown colored balloon inspired, quirky ensemble dress sees her walking the talk like a global style icon. It is a new level of innovation and can redefine fashion trends.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    The daring brown ensemble outfit of Urfi has oversized sleeves on both sides of her hands. It gives it a modern-day and urban contemporary feel and vibe.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi's new and daring ensemble ballons-inspired brown ensemble outfit is a visual treat for her dedicated and ardent fans on social media. She is serving a dose of desirable looks that have soared the temperature on the gram in this outfit.

    Urfi has enhanced her entire look with bold red lip shade on her lips and beige-coffee-colored high heels.

