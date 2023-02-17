Urfi Javed SEXY Pics: Actress stuns fans in her bold brown balloons-inspired leather outfit - SEE PICS

The gen Z style icon and star Urfi Javed aka Uorfi, is loved for her unconventional fashion. Her quirky choices always elevate the style game each time. This time Urfi surprises her fans with a never-seen-before avatar in her balloon-inspired risque leather outfit.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Urfi has garnered a strong fanbase for her creative yet fresh choices that redefine fashion. But the diva is fearless and unapologetic when it comes to fashion trends. Oozing a dose of alluring looks in a stylish and risque brown color balloon-inspired leather ensemble dress with a ponytail, Urfi looked stunning. ALSO READ: Urfi Javed HOT Video: Actress shocks fans in a cream bra set with rounded pipe clothed ring

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Urfi's spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva. Urfi Javed's new brown balloon-inspired leather risque outfit is a mix of bold and stylish.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Urfi's daring leather brown colored balloon inspired, quirky ensemble dress sees her walking the talk like a global style icon. It is a new level of innovation and can redefine fashion trends.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

The daring brown ensemble outfit of Urfi has oversized sleeves on both sides of her hands. It gives it a modern-day and urban contemporary feel and vibe.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram