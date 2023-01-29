Urfi Javed HOT Video: Actress shocks fans in a cream bra set with rounded pipe clothed ring

]Urfi Javed aka Uorfi, is loved and hailed for her unconventional and bold fashion. The globally loved Indian style icon and diva is back at it again as she posted a new video in a cream bra set with a rounded pipe-shaped prop.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Urfi has garnered a strong fanbase for her creative yet fresh choices that redefine fashion. But the diva is fearless and unapologetic when it comes to fashion trends. Urfi Javed has posted a new video on her Instagram handle. (WATCH VIDEO) ALSO READ: Urfi Javed HOT Video: Actress stuns fans with a new video; barely covers her breasts with long ponytail

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Oozing a dose of alluring looks in a stylish and risque cream color bra set with a rope kind of round-clothed prop on her body, Urfi looked stunning.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Urfi's spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva. Urfi Javed's new cream risque outfit is a mix of bold and stylish. The clothed circle-shaped rope prop on her body accentuates her entire look more.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Urfi's daring cream-colored bralette set sees her in a cream color bikini bra and panty set with a daring cream rope circle-shaped prop. It is a new level of innovation and can redefine fashion trends.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

She is grooving to the beats of a song. The song played here is Rahim Abramov's Look At Me Habibi viral mix.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Urfi's new cream bra set and daring ensemble outfit is a visual treat for her dedicated and ardent fans on social media. She is serving a dose of desirable looks that have soared the temperature on the gram in this outfit.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram