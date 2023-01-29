Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed HOT Video: Actress shocks fans in a cream bra set with rounded pipe clothed ring

    First Published Jan 29, 2023, 5:19 PM IST

    ]Urfi Javed aka Uorfi, is loved and hailed for her unconventional and bold fashion. The globally loved Indian style icon and diva is back at it again as she posted a new video in a cream bra set with a rounded pipe-shaped prop.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi has garnered a strong fanbase for her creative yet fresh choices that redefine fashion. But the diva is fearless and unapologetic when it comes to fashion trends. Urfi Javed has posted a new video on her Instagram handle. (WATCH VIDEO)

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed HOT Video: Actress stuns fans with a new video; barely covers her breasts with long ponytail

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Oozing a dose of alluring looks in a stylish and risque cream color bra set with a rope kind of round-clothed prop on her body, Urfi looked stunning.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi's spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva. Urfi Javed's new cream risque outfit is a mix of bold and stylish. The clothed circle-shaped rope prop on her body accentuates her entire look more.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi's daring cream-colored bralette set sees her in a cream color bikini bra and panty set with a daring cream rope circle-shaped prop. It is a new level of innovation and can redefine fashion trends.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    She is grooving to the beats of a song. The song played here is Rahim Abramov's Look At Me Habibi viral mix.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi's new cream bra set and daring ensemble outfit is a visual treat for her dedicated and ardent fans on social media. She is serving a dose of desirable looks that have soared the temperature on the gram in this outfit.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Netizens have reacted to Urfi Javed's video post in the comments. "Ye pipe kyo lpet liya ab konse garden Mai Pani Dene jaa rhi he nonsense lady ..," a fan slammed. "Ye tho monkey ka puch jese lag raha hai," another adds. "Yah kya baat hui urfi Didi aap Mere Ghar Se pipe Chori Kar Li yah to Gandi baat hai na," a user mocked Urfi.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY Pictures: Actress stuns netizens in a daring black outfit - SEE PICS

