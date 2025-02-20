Tollywood’s THIS movie fails big! Rs. 450 crore spent, but it’s 2025’s first massive flop; Read on

Big Budget Cinema: A big-budget movie released in 2025 has flopped. The producers spent 450 crore rupees on this movie, but it did not earn as much as expected.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 9:52 AM IST

Today, hundreds of crores are invested in movies. Sometimes, the invested money doesn't come back, and producers get caught in debt. Even with star actors, movies fail to make noise at the box office. A big-budget movie released in 2025 has earned the poor title of the first flop of the year. Despite being a highly anticipated movie, the number of viewers coming to the theater started to decline within two or three days of its release. The producers had spent a whopping 450 crore rupees on this movie. 75 crore rupees were spent on the song.

budget 2025
article_image2

Director Shankar came to Tollywood through this movie. After naming the movie Game Changer, he calculated that the movie could change the game. Shankar stumbled in his first step in Tollywood. The Game Changer movie, produced by Dil Raju, starred Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, including big star actors. After the RRR movie, Ram Charan came before the fans for the first time through Game Changer. But Game Changer failed to entertain the audience. Dil Raju had lavishly shown the movie on screen after spending hundreds of crores. Still, it has failed to create a buzz at the box office.

article_image3

Game Changer had a houseful show on the first day of its release. Since the movie was released in all languages, it earned 51 crore rupees on the first day. Seeing this collection, Ram Charan fans estimated that it could earn more than 1000 crore. On the second day, it was 21 crore, and on the third day, even though it was Sunday, the collection fell to 16 crore. So far, Game Changer has collected 131 crore rupees in India. Of this, the Telugu version movie is 89 crore rupees. The dubbing movie has collected 32 crore.

article_image4

In the movie, Ram Charan is seen as an IAS officer who fights against corruption. This is the one-line story of the Game Changer movie. For the past few years, North Indians have been liking South movies. Many movies, including Pushpa-2, RRR, Kantara, KGF, Manjummel Boys, have been houseful in the northern states of India. Following this, Tollywood had calculated that Game Changer would also be a success.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Salman Khan's LEAKED BTS video from Hollywood debut sets internet ablaze, fans go wild [WATCH] NTI

Salman Khan’s LEAKED BTS video from Hollywood debut sets internet ablaze, fans go wild [WATCH]

WWE : 5 Reasons Why Fans Are Losing Faith and Interest in the Wrestling Company

WWE: 5 Reasons Why Fans Are Losing Faith and Interest in the Wrestling Company

Mayhem Lady Gaga unveils track list for seventh studio album EBA

'Mayhem': Lady Gaga unveils track list for seventh studio album; here's the full track list

Not Safe for Work: Mindy Kaling's NEXT comedy series announced RBA

'Not Safe for Work': Mindy Kaling's NEXT comedy series announced

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy trailer OUT: The Untold Story Behind The FRIENDS Actor's Tragic Death RBA

'Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy' trailer OUT: The Untold Story Behind The FRIENDS Actor's Tragic Death

Recent Stories

Brahmanandam's 7 powerful quotes that will change your perspective NTI

Brahmanandam’s 7 powerful quotes that will change your perspective

BPSC 70th Main Exam 2025 Date: CCE Main Exam Schedule released, fill the application form from this date iwh

BPSC 70th Main Exam 2025 Date: CCE Main Exam Schedule released, fill the application form from this date

Officer On Duty REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani's family drama, worth your time? RBA

Officer On Duty REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani's family drama, worth your time?

West Bengal govt employees get big pay boost: 90% DA hike, 2.57x salary increase announced AJR

West Bengal govt employees get big pay boost: 90% DA hike, 2.57x salary increase announced

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs BAN: Shami opens up on 'tough' comeback from injury, reveals what motivated him snt

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs BAN: Shami opens up on 'tough' comeback from injury, reveals what motivated him

Recent Videos

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Video Icon
Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Video Icon
World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

Video Icon
World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Video Icon