Tollywood’s THIS movie fails big! Rs. 450 crore spent, but it’s 2025’s first massive flop; Read on

Big Budget Cinema: A big-budget movie released in 2025 has flopped. The producers spent 450 crore rupees on this movie, but it did not earn as much as expected.

Today, hundreds of crores are invested in movies. Sometimes, the invested money doesn't come back, and producers get caught in debt. Even with star actors, movies fail to make noise at the box office. A big-budget movie released in 2025 has earned the poor title of the first flop of the year. Despite being a highly anticipated movie, the number of viewers coming to the theater started to decline within two or three days of its release. The producers had spent a whopping 450 crore rupees on this movie. 75 crore rupees were spent on the song.

Director Shankar came to Tollywood through this movie. After naming the movie Game Changer, he calculated that the movie could change the game. Shankar stumbled in his first step in Tollywood. The Game Changer movie, produced by Dil Raju, starred Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, including big star actors. After the RRR movie, Ram Charan came before the fans for the first time through Game Changer. But Game Changer failed to entertain the audience. Dil Raju had lavishly shown the movie on screen after spending hundreds of crores. Still, it has failed to create a buzz at the box office.

Game Changer had a houseful show on the first day of its release. Since the movie was released in all languages, it earned 51 crore rupees on the first day. Seeing this collection, Ram Charan fans estimated that it could earn more than 1000 crore. On the second day, it was 21 crore, and on the third day, even though it was Sunday, the collection fell to 16 crore. So far, Game Changer has collected 131 crore rupees in India. Of this, the Telugu version movie is 89 crore rupees. The dubbing movie has collected 32 crore.

In the movie, Ram Charan is seen as an IAS officer who fights against corruption. This is the one-line story of the Game Changer movie. For the past few years, North Indians have been liking South movies. Many movies, including Pushpa-2, RRR, Kantara, KGF, Manjummel Boys, have been houseful in the northern states of India. Following this, Tollywood had calculated that Game Changer would also be a success.

