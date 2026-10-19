- Home
- Entertainment
- Inside Tiger Shroff’s Mumbai Home: A Look at His Luxurious Living Spaces and Contemporary Design
Inside Tiger Shroff’s Mumbai Home: A Look at His Luxurious Living Spaces and Contemporary Design
Take a peek inside Tiger Shroff’s stylish home in Mumbai, featuring elegant interiors, cosy corners, a contemporary lounge, a sleek kitchen and refined design details.
Tiger Shroff’s home
Interior designs from the home of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff have attracted the attention of many people because of their elegant and modern style. Discover six interior areas, including the living room, dining room, bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom, for ideas to design your home.
The Mumbai house of Tiger Shroff is reported to be worth about ₹31.5 crore.
A Living and Dining Space Designed to Flow
As an expansive open plan, the living zone and the dining zone are well connected. This room has a nice sophisticated look due to its large windows, neutral colours and different pendants.
A Dressing Room with a Soothing, Luxury Hotel-Like Ambience.
The passage looks simple with the use of mirrors to help expand the narrow passage and open storage spaces.
A Lounge That Balances Comfort and Glamour
A large sectional sofa with glass table and metal parts is partnered with cushion covers to ensure the sitting arrangement is comfortable. The light is reflected throughout the space by wall mirrors.
A Bedroom Built Around Soft Textures
The blue-green hues of the bedding and layered sheets cozy and elegant and other decorative elements that blend in with the room.
A Streamlined Kitchen With Warm Finishes
The cabinets have a shiny finish, spacious worktops and under cabinet lights which ensure cleanliness and minimalism. The stone-look flooring and warm backsplash create a cohesive design for the kitchen.
A Stone-Finished Bathroom With Subtle Detail
The vanity has a clean basin having stone tops, mirrors and storage options. The design includes numerous useful features, such as shelves, towels, and glass enclosure.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.