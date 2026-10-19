If Cody Rhodes defeats Sami Zayn on RAW, WWE would instantly have a ready-made Crown Jewel main event. Rhodes and Roman Reigns already share one of the most significant rivalries of the modern era, giving the company a proven story without needing additional build-up.

The possibility becomes even more interesting because of the history between both stars. Their previous encounters carried enormous stakes, and another championship clash would immediately feel important. Rather than introducing a completely new challenger, WWE could revisit a rivalry that already has plenty of unfinished business attached to it.

For WWE, it would be the simplest route if Zayn's title reign comes to an abrupt end before Crown Jewel.