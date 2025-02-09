Nagarjuna suffered 40 flops, yet Tollywood megastar now rules multi-crore empire; Read how

A star senior hero of Tollywood, a sensation in the 90s.. This star, who owns assets worth over 3500 crores, has seen more than 40 flops in 99 films. Who is this star hero?

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Feb 9, 2025, 11:32 AM IST

Some star heroes who shone in the film industry have retained their stardom even though they don't do many films now, even if they don't have hits. What if the movies flop? There is television, film production, various businesses.. Who is this hero who has saved both money and star image?

budget 2025
article_image2

The hero with all these qualifications in Tollywood is none other than King Nagarjuna. Nagarjuna, who entered the film industry as the heir of Akkineni Nageswara Rao, was one of the four heroes who ruled Tollywood for almost two decades.

article_image3

Of these four heroes, currently only Megastar Chiranjeevi and Natasimha Balakrishna have retained their star image and are moving forward with a huge fan base. Venkatesh is doing family movies. Nagarjuna has to face disasters mostly no matter what movie he makes.

article_image4

Nagarjuna, who will soon start his 100th film, is involved in various fields as a hero, producer, businessman, and studio owner. Nagarjuna, who once gave hit after hit, now has to live with flops.

article_image5

Nagarjuna, who previously hosted the show 'Tadhipati', has now hosted Bigg Boss Telugu from season 3 to 8. It is said that Nagarjuna will also host the next season.

article_image6

Talking about Nagarjuna's assets, he charges 12-15 crore rupees per film. Along with movies, he has earned thousands of crores through business and brand advertisements.

article_image7

Along with advertisements like Kalyan Jewellers, Nagarjuna is said to have shares in some companies. He is the second richest hero in the country.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Amitabh Bachchan's recent tweet creates anxiety among fans: "Time to Go..." NTI

Amitabh Bachchan's recent tweet creates anxiety among fans: "Time to Go..."

Pankaj Tripathi visits Maha Kumbh Mela, describes it as a life-changing spiritual experience NTI

Pankaj Tripathi visits Maha Kumbh Mela, describes it as a life-changing spiritual experience

Sara Ali Khan dazzles in red saree at friend's wedding; shares pictures with mom Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim snt

Sara Ali Khan dazzles in red saree at friend's wedding; shares pictures with mom Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim

5 Reasons why Royal Rumble 2025 was a disappointment for fans

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: 5 reasons why it was a disappointment for fans

Salman Khan schools nephew Arhaan Khan: 'You should be ashamed...' ATG

Salman Khan schools nephew Arhaan Khan: 'You should be ashamed...'

Recent Stories

Kolkata SHOCKER! Fake photographer duo blackmails, rapes two women; one arrested, another on the run ddr

Kolkata SHOCKER! Fake photographer duo blackmails, rapes two women; one arrested, another on the run

Sanatan cultures unity shines at Mahakumbh says Bihar Governor Arif M Khan

Sanatan culture’s unity shines at Mahakumbh, says Bihar Governor Arif M Khan

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Follow these easy steps to download, admit cards will be available tomorrow iwh

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Check easy steps to download, admit cards will be available tomorrow

Amitabh Bachchan's recent tweet creates anxiety among fans: "Time to Go..." NTI

Amitabh Bachchan's recent tweet creates anxiety among fans: "Time to Go..."

'Paying Rs 80 over Rs 47': Commuters slam BMRCL for 'daylight robbery' as Bengaluru metro fares nearly double vkp

'Paying Rs 80 over Rs 47': Commuters slam BMRCL for 'daylight robbery' as Bengaluru metro fares nearly double

Recent Videos

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Video Icon
Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Video Icon
PM Modi Bows to Delhi as BJP Ends AAP Reign in Historic Win After 27 Years | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Bows to Delhi as BJP Ends AAP Reign in Historic Win After 27 Years | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Secrets of QR Codes: How They Work?

Infographic Hub | Secrets of QR Codes: How They Work?

Video Icon
'Ravan's Pride Was Also Shattered': Swati Maliwal on Kejriwal's Downfall in Delhi Elections

'Ravan's Pride Was Also Shattered': Swati Maliwal on Kejriwal's Downfall in Delhi Elections

Video Icon