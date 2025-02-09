Nagarjuna suffered 40 flops, yet Tollywood megastar now rules multi-crore empire; Read how

A star senior hero of Tollywood, a sensation in the 90s.. This star, who owns assets worth over 3500 crores, has seen more than 40 flops in 99 films. Who is this star hero?

Some star heroes who shone in the film industry have retained their stardom even though they don't do many films now, even if they don't have hits. What if the movies flop? There is television, film production, various businesses.. Who is this hero who has saved both money and star image?

The hero with all these qualifications in Tollywood is none other than King Nagarjuna. Nagarjuna, who entered the film industry as the heir of Akkineni Nageswara Rao, was one of the four heroes who ruled Tollywood for almost two decades.

Of these four heroes, currently only Megastar Chiranjeevi and Natasimha Balakrishna have retained their star image and are moving forward with a huge fan base. Venkatesh is doing family movies. Nagarjuna has to face disasters mostly no matter what movie he makes.

Nagarjuna, who will soon start his 100th film, is involved in various fields as a hero, producer, businessman, and studio owner. Nagarjuna, who once gave hit after hit, now has to live with flops.

Nagarjuna, who previously hosted the show 'Tadhipati', has now hosted Bigg Boss Telugu from season 3 to 8. It is said that Nagarjuna will also host the next season.

Talking about Nagarjuna's assets, he charges 12-15 crore rupees per film. Along with movies, he has earned thousands of crores through business and brand advertisements.

Along with advertisements like Kalyan Jewellers, Nagarjuna is said to have shares in some companies. He is the second richest hero in the country.

Latest Videos