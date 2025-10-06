THESE 8 Actors Rejected SS Rajamouli’s Blockbusters - Check List Here
Many stars have turned down Rajamouli’s films over the years. Big names like Suriya, Vivek Oberoi, and Sonam Kapoor rejected roles offered by the director. Read on to know why they said no.
Rajamouli
Director Rajamouli took Telugu cinema's fame to a global level. Many artists feel that acting in just one film under his direction is enough. But many stars have also rejected his films.
Suriya, Vivek Oberoi
Tamil star Suriya rejected the Baahubali offer for Bhallaladeva's role as he wasn't convinced. The offer then went to Vivek Oberoi, who liked it but had to decline due to date issues.
Sridevi
The late Sridevi was the first choice for Sivagami in Baahubali but rejected it over pay disputes. Rajamouli called it 'good fortune,' but Boney Kapoor still slams the producers for it.
Balakrishna, Prabhas
Simhadri was first offered to Balakrishna, who rejected it to avoid another action film. It then went to Prabhas, who felt it didn't suit his image. Jr. NTR eventually took the role.
Archana
Archana rejected a small role in Magadheera, a decision she still regrets. She believes if she had taken it, she would have landed the lead in Maryada Ramanna, which went to Saloni.
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor was the first choice for Avantika's role in Baahubali, later played by Tamannaah. Sonam confirmed she turned down the offer but never revealed her reasons for doing so.
Pawan Kalyan
Pawan Kalyan was the original choice for Vikramarkudu. The story was narrated to him, but after receiving no response, Rajamouli went on to make the film with Ravi Teja instead.