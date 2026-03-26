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Mother's decision that changed Nageswara Rao's life

ANR's mother noticed his passion for theatre. She believed he could earn a good name and make a living from it. She encouraged him and even told his brothers to take him along with theatre groups. In an interview, ANR himself revealed that this decision by his mother changed his destiny. He said he would have been a farmer on 5 acres of land, but her support led him to films and stardom.