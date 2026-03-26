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Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s Journey: The Untold Story Behind His Rise to Superstar Status
ANR is a true legend in Tollywood. He was the one who laid the first pillar to bring the Telugu film industry to Hyderabad. But he hadn't studied much. Find out who was the one person who completely changed ANR's life, turning him into a superstar.
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Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s Journey: The Untold Story Behind His Rise to Superstar Status
NTR and ANR were like the two eyes of the Telugu film industry. ANR made history by taking the first step to move the industry to Hyderabad. He shifted with his family in the 70s, built Annapurna Studios, and developed the industry right here. Despite not having degrees, his sharp mind made him a successful actor and businessman. But who laid the foundation for all this success?
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How did Akkineni get into movies
Akkineni Nageswara Rao entered films through theatre. While travelling to Gudivada for a play, producer Ghantasala Balaramaiah spotted him by chance at the Vijayawada Railway Station. The producer was impressed by ANR's expressions and felt he was perfect for movies. He gave ANR his first break in 'Dharmapatni' (1941). Later, he established himself as a hero with 'Seeta Rama Jananam' in 1944.
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Plays at a young age
Akkineni Nageswara Rao didn't study much, only up to the 4th grade. His family owned 5 acres of land, and they thought he would just become a farmer. His mother even saved the land for him. But at just 10 years old, ANR's interest in theatre grew. Back then, women didn't act on stage, so men played female roles. ANR became quite famous for playing women's parts.
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Mother's decision that changed Nageswara Rao's life
ANR's mother noticed his passion for theatre. She believed he could earn a good name and make a living from it. She encouraged him and even told his brothers to take him along with theatre groups. In an interview, ANR himself revealed that this decision by his mother changed his destiny. He said he would have been a farmer on 5 acres of land, but her support led him to films and stardom.
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ANR who continued in the industry for 70 years
Producer Ghantasala Balaramaiah saw a young Nageswara Rao at Vijayawada station and was impressed. He promised him a role and kept his word, giving him a small part in 'Dharmapatni' (1941). This marked the start of ANR's film journey. With 'Seeta Rama Jananam' (1944), where he played Lord Rama, he became a household name. For nearly 70 years, cinema was his life and breath.
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