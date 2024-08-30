‘THE GOAT’ cast fee REVEALED! How much did Thalapathy Vijay, Prabhu Deva and others charge?

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thalapathy Vijay's highly awaited film, 'The Greatest of All Time' (The GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu, will be released on September 5. This film has received much attention in Tamil media thanks to recent events over its runtime and censorship. Let us look into 'The GOAT' movie cast salary.
     

    Thalapathy Vijay, an actor-turned-politician, is preparing for his impending big release, The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT). The next sci-fi action thriller is the Tamil superstar's 68th film; fans can't wait to see it on the big screen. The anticipation for the release of the GOAT film, directed by the legendary Venkat Prabhu, grows by the day.

    The sci-fi Tamil actioner also stars Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj in significant parts.

    The high-octane film recounts the trip of the members of the special anti-terrorist unit 'SATs.' SATS collaborates with RAW, and they are faced with a predicament from their past.

    Thalapathy Vijay GOAT Movie Salary Thalapathy, an actor turned politician, plays two roles in the film: father and son. According to Showbizgalore, the actor earned a massive Rs 200 crore from the flick. Yes, you read it correctly!

    Prashanth GOAT Movie Salary 
    Prashanth, who plays a key part in the film, allegedly charged Rs 75 lakhs. 

    Prabhu Deva GOAT Movie Salary 
    Prabhu Deva, a choreographer, dancer, actor, and director, has reportedly been paid a stunning Rs 2 crore. 

    Jayaram GOAT Movie Salary 
    The versatile actor's remuneration for the Vijay starrer is said to be around Rs 50 lakh. 

    Sneha's GOAT Movie Salary 
    The Tamil actress would play a significant part for which she is allegedly paid Rs 30 lakhs. 

    Mohan GOAT Movie Salary 
    Tamil actor Mohan's remuneration for the GOAT film is allegedly Rs 40 lakh. 

    Ajmal Ameer's GOAT Movie Salary 
    According to reports, Ajmal Ameer's salary for the next Tamil megahit will be approximately Rs 50 lakh.

