The Battle of Galwan to Kick 2: A Look at Salman Khan’s Next 10 Films Coming Soon
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, always making headlines, is currently shooting The Battle of Galwan. Over the next four years, around 10 of his films are expected to release. Here’s the full list of upcoming projects.
The Battle of Galwan
Salman Khan’s upcoming film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is inspired by the Galwan Valley clash on June 15, 2020, where 200 Indian soldiers valiantly defended against 1,200 PLA troops. Chitrangda Singh stars opposite Salman in this gripping tale.
Kick 2
The sequel to the 2014 blockbuster Kick was officially announced in October 2024. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala shared a photo of Salman Khan, captioning, “Sikandar, the photoshoot for Kick 2 was great.” The film is expected to release in 2026.
Dabangg 4
In March 2024, Arbaaz Khan confirmed plans for a fourth Dabangg film. However, Salman Khan stated it will move forward only once both brothers approve the script. If agreed, the movie could hit theatres by 2028.
Sooraj Barjatya's Untitled Film
Following hits like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Salman Khan is set to star in another Rajshri Productions family drama. The film may be announced in November 2025, with a potential release slated for 2027.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2
Work is underway on the sequel to the 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan. In December 2021, Salman Khan confirmed that V. Vijayendra Prasad is penning the story and revealed the sequel’s title as Pawan Putra Bhaijaan. More details are awaited.
Tiger vs Pathan
The announced film will mark the seventh installment of the YRF Spy Universe, featuring Salman Khan as Tiger and Shah Rukh Khan as Pathan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, with Katrina Kaif reportedly starring, the movie is expected to release by 2028.
Mission Chulbul Singham
When Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again released in November 2024, the end credits announced Mission Chulbul Singham. The next film in Shetty’s Cop Universe will star Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan in lead roles.
7 Dogs
This Saudi Arabian action-comedy drama, directed by Adil El Arbi, features Salman Khan in a cameo alongside Sanjay Dutt. The film is expected to be released by the end of this year.
Ganga Ram
Debut director Krish Ahir had announced a film starring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, but it was put on hold following social media backlash over the title. Work on the project may resume in the future.