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The 50 Winner: Shiv Thakare Lifts Trophy, Check the Massive Prize Money He Took Home
The winner of reality show 'The 50' is finally out, as Shiv Thakare lifts the trophy and prize money after intense competition among 50 contestants, emerging as the ultimate grand champion of the season.
A Grand Victory
After Tough Competition In a thrilling finale of The 50, Shiv Thakare emerged as the winner, defeating strong contenders like Faisal Shaikh, Rajat Dalal, Krishna Shroff, and Kaka. The show saw intense competition among 50 contestants, making his victory even more impressive.
Emotional Reaction
After Winning After being announced as the winner, Shiv got emotional and shared a heartfelt moment. He said he wanted to go straight to his mother, who had been praying for his success, and hand over the trophy to her personally.
Unique Prize Money
Twist While the prize money reached ₹40,44,000 through various tasks, the grand finale prize of ₹50 lakh was given to Shiv’s supporter, Sitaram, not the winner. Shiv himself handed over the cheque and thanked him for his constant support.
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Prince Narula’s Big Gesture
A major turning point came when Prince Narula gave his finale ticket to Shiv during the semi-finals. Prince said he had already won many reality shows and wanted to give others a chance to shine.
Tough Semi-Final Task
In the semi-finals, contestants had to climb over bags, pick a numbered flag, and hit the correct target. Prince completed the task the fastest and later passed his ticket to Shiv, which proved to be a game-changing moment.
Star-Studded Season
The show featured popular names like Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia, Divya Agarwal, Sapna Choudhary, and Monalisa. Since its premiere on February 1, 2026, The 50 stayed in the headlines and kept viewers hooked till the grand finale.
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