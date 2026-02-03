The 50 Richest Contestants: Meet the Top 8 Wealthiest Players on the Show
The reality show The 50 kicked off with a dramatic premiere on Sunday. Amid chaos and an early elimination, curiosity has surged around the show’s contestants, especially the richest participants competing for the title.
Tejaswi Madivada
Tejaswi Madivada is part of The 50. She is an actress and model from the South industry. Tejaswi is the richest contestant on the show. According to reports, she owns assets worth 130 crores.
Karan Patel
Karan Patel, one of TV's most famous stars, is also seen on the reality show The 50. Talking about his assets, he is the owner of 55 crores. Karan has been a part of many hit serials.
Sapna Choudhary
Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary is also seen in the reality show The 50. According to reports, Sapna has assets worth 50 crores.
Prince Narula
Prince Narula, who has won many TV reality shows, is also seen showing his charm in The 50. According to media reports, Prince owns assets worth 45 crores.
Shrutika Arjun
Shrutika Arjun has worked in Tamil and Malayalam films. She has also appeared in TV serials. Shrutika is also a contestant on The 50. According to reports, she has assets worth 42 crores.
Mr. Faisu
Mr. Faisu's real name is Faisal Shaikh. He is a social media influencer. The 50 contestant Mr. Faisu owns assets worth 41 crores. Faisu is also a part of The 50.
Krishna Shroff
Superstar Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff is also a contestant on the reality show The 50. According to reports, Krishna owns property worth 41 crores.
Siddharth Bhardwaj
Siddharth Bhardwaj is a VJ, model, actor, and the winner of MTV Splitsvilla 2. Siddharth is also in The 50. It is said that he owns assets worth 41 crores.
