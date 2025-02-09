Thandel Vs Vidaamuyarchi : Who is leading the box-office record? Check HERE

Thandel vs Vidaamuyarchi: Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya starrer 'Thandel' has surpassed Ajith Kumar's 'Vidaamuyarchi' in box office collections.

Thandel vs Vidaamuyarchi: 'Thandel' is the only film released in Tamil Nadu to compete with Ajith's 'Vidaamuyarchi'. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. Produced by Allu Aravind, it was released on February 7th as a pan-India film in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Naga Chaitanya plays a fisherman in 'Thandel'. The film is successfully running in theaters. On its first day, 'Thandel' collected ₹11.5 crore in India and ₹21.27 crore worldwide. This marks the highest first-day collection for a Naga Chaitanya film.

Despite collecting ₹25 crore on its first day, Ajith's 'Vidaamuyarchi' saw a significant drop on day two, collecting only ₹10 crore in India. Negative reviews are cited as the main reason. 'Thandel' is now outperforming 'Vidaamuyarchi' with higher second-day collections.

'Thandel' collected ₹12.64 crore in India on its second day, ₹2.64 crore more than 'Vidaamuyarchi'. Similar to Sai Pallavi's 'Amaran', 'Thandel' is performing well at the box office. It is expected to cross ₹50 crore today.

