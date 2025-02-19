Thandel OTT release: When and where to enjoy Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's HIT film

The blockbuster Telugu film Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, was released in theaters on February 7, 2025. Its OTT release is expected around late March 2025.

Thandel quickly joined the 100 crore club. Released alongside new films on February 14th, it maintained good occupancy. The film's team is actively promoting it. Many are anticipating its OTT release, with a rumored date circulating online.

Social media suggests Thandel will stream on Netflix from March 6th. This is not an official announcement. Netflix reportedly acquired Thandel's OTT rights for a significant amount, with director Chandoo Mondeti revealing that over half the budget was recovered through rights sales.

Despite an off-season release and an HD version leak, Thandel crossed 100 crore before the second weekend. It's been profitable for distributors, exceeding break-even. The movie is based on a true story of fishermen from Srikakulam.

