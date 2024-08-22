Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thalapathy Vijay to Smriti Irani: 6 actors who transitioned to Politics from the silver screen

    In India, several prominent actors have ventured beyond the silver screen into the realm of politics, leveraging their fame and influence to shape public policy. This transition from the entertainment industry to political arenas highlights a growing trend where celebrities utilize their public standing to impact governance and social issues. From establishing political parties to holding significant ministerial roles, these figures have made notable contributions to Indian politics, combining their celebrity status with a drive for change. Let's take a look at the list here

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 4:53 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

    Thalapathy Vijay, Smriti Irani

    Several prominent actors have ventured beyond the silver screen into the realm of politics, leveraging their fame and influence to shape public policy. This transition from the entertainment industry to political arenas highlights a growing trend where celebrities utilize their public standing to impact governance and social issues. Let's check out some of them

    article_image2

    Thalapathy vijay

    Actor Vijay, widely known as ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay, has embarked on a political journey by founding the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam party. With plans to enter the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2026, Vijay aims to leverage his widespread popularity to address local issues and bring about significant change in the state’s political landscape

    article_image3

    Smriti Irani

    Smriti Irani, celebrated for her role in “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” has made a remarkable transition from television to politics. As the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Textiles, Irani is recognized for her impactful reforms and significant contributions to Indian governance and public policy. Though she lost this year's Lok Sabha election, she remains steadfast and active in poitics

    article_image4

    Kamal Haasan

    Kamal Haasan, a renowned South Indian actor and founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), has focused on social justice and reform through his political party. Known for his diverse roles in films like “Vishwaroopam” and “Chachi 420,” Haasan’s party advocates for anti-corruption measures and effective governance

    article_image5

    Rajnikanth

    Iconic actor Rajinikanth, famous for his roles in “Baasha” and “Enthiran,” ventured into politics in 2017 with Rajini Makkal Mandram. Although the political entity was dissolved in 2021, Rajinikanth's brief political journey and enduring cultural impact highlight his significant influence on Indian cinema and public life

    article_image6

    Kirron Kher

    Kirron Kher, a BJP MP from Chandigarh and actress known for her roles in “Devdas” and “Khoobsurat,” combines her acting career with active political engagement. Her work focuses on urban development, women’s issues, and education, reflecting her commitment to addressing social and community needs

    article_image7

    Chiranjeevi

    Actor Chiranjeevi founded the Praja Rajyam party in Andhra Pradesh in 2008, which later merged with the Indian National Congress. As a Minister of State for Tourism, Chiranjeevi continues to be a significant figure in both Telugu cinema and public service, demonstrating his influence and dedication to public welfare

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here's why many actors rejected playing Lakshman in Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Ramayana' RKK

    Here's why many actors rejected playing Lakshman in Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Ramayana'

    Vaazhai REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Mari Selvaraj's movie gets applauded for powerful storytelling RBA

    Vaazhai REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Mari Selvaraj's movie gets applauded for powerful storytelling

    Saji Cherian attributes Parvathy's criticism to misunderstanding, emphasizes seriousness of Hema panel report dmn

    Saji Cherian attributes Parvathy's criticism to misunderstanding, emphasizes seriousness of Hema panel report

    I am fearless..', Mimi Chakraborty takes stand against online trolling, rape threats for post on Kolkata case ATG

    'I am fearless..', Mimi Chakraborty takes stand against online trolling, rape threats for post on Kolkata case

    BJP MP Kangana Ranaut seeks CM Mamata Banerjee's help; actress share Instagram story; read details RBA

    BJP MP Kangana Ranaut seeks CM Mamata Banerjee's help; actress share Instagram story; read details

    Recent Stories

    Here's why many actors rejected playing Lakshman in Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Ramayana' RKK

    Here's why many actors rejected playing Lakshman in Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Ramayana'

    Is THIS India's Railway Line still under British control 77 years after Independence? RBA

    Is THIS India's Railway Line still under British control 77 years after Independence?

    Realme 13 Pro Plus vs Realme 13 Pro what is the extra Rs 6000 getting you gcw

    Realme 13 Pro+ vs Realme 13 Pro: What’s the extra Rs 6,000 getting you?

    Boost Intimacy: 5 proven tips to enhance your sex life gcw

    Boost Intimacy: 5 proven tips to enhance your sex life

    Know some facts about Ukraine's female soldiers amid war with Russia anr

    Know some facts about Ukraine's female soldiers amid war with Russia

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon