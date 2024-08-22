Thalapathy Vijay to Smriti Irani: 6 actors who transitioned to Politics from the silver screen

In India, several prominent actors have ventured beyond the silver screen into the realm of politics, leveraging their fame and influence to shape public policy. This transition from the entertainment industry to political arenas highlights a growing trend where celebrities utilize their public standing to impact governance and social issues. From establishing political parties to holding significant ministerial roles, these figures have made notable contributions to Indian politics, combining their celebrity status with a drive for change. Let's take a look at the list here

Thalapathy vijay

Actor Vijay, widely known as ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay, has embarked on a political journey by founding the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam party. With plans to enter the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2026, Vijay aims to leverage his widespread popularity to address local issues and bring about significant change in the state’s political landscape

Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani, celebrated for her role in “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” has made a remarkable transition from television to politics. As the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Textiles, Irani is recognized for her impactful reforms and significant contributions to Indian governance and public policy. Though she lost this year's Lok Sabha election, she remains steadfast and active in poitics

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan, a renowned South Indian actor and founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), has focused on social justice and reform through his political party. Known for his diverse roles in films like “Vishwaroopam” and “Chachi 420,” Haasan’s party advocates for anti-corruption measures and effective governance

Rajnikanth

Iconic actor Rajinikanth, famous for his roles in “Baasha” and “Enthiran,” ventured into politics in 2017 with Rajini Makkal Mandram. Although the political entity was dissolved in 2021, Rajinikanth's brief political journey and enduring cultural impact highlight his significant influence on Indian cinema and public life

Kirron Kher

Kirron Kher, a BJP MP from Chandigarh and actress known for her roles in “Devdas” and “Khoobsurat,” combines her acting career with active political engagement. Her work focuses on urban development, women’s issues, and education, reflecting her commitment to addressing social and community needs

Chiranjeevi

Actor Chiranjeevi founded the Praja Rajyam party in Andhra Pradesh in 2008, which later merged with the Indian National Congress. As a Minister of State for Tourism, Chiranjeevi continues to be a significant figure in both Telugu cinema and public service, demonstrating his influence and dedication to public welfare

