Queen to Tanu Weds Manu-7 best movies of Kangana Ranaut

Here are seven of her best movies, showcasing her talent and range.

Gangster (2006)

Anurag Basu's thriller introduced Kangana to Bollywood. In it, Simran, a dancer, is involved in a mafia love triangle. She was noticed for her subtle performance debut.

Panga (2020)

Kangana plays Jaya Nigam, a former Kabaddi player who returns against obstacles in this Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari-directed sports drama. Her genuine and sincere performance was lauded.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019)

Kangana Ranaut acted in and co-directed this biographical film about Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, a pivotal player in the 1857 Indian Rebellion.

Fashion (2008)

Kangana's versatility shines in this Madhur Bhandarkar-directed drama. She plays Shonali Gujral, a disturbed supermodel dealing with fashion's dark side. She won several awards.

Tanu Weds Manu (2011)

As free-spirited Uttar Pradesh girl Tanuja Trivedi, Kangana excels in this romantic comedy. Her portrayal of a multifaceted character juggling love and relationships was lauded.

Queen (2013)

Kangana plays Rani Mehra, who takes a solo vacation to Europe after her wedding is called off in this comedy-drama. Her self-discovery-empowerment gained multiple awards.

