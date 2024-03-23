Queen to Tanu Weds Manu-7 best movies of Kangana Ranaut

Entertainment
Here are seven of her best movies, showcasing her talent and range.
Anurag Basu's thriller introduced Kangana to Bollywood. In it, Simran, a dancer, is involved in a mafia love triangle. She was noticed for her subtle performance debut.
Kangana plays Jaya Nigam, a former Kabaddi player who returns against obstacles in this Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari-directed sports drama. Her genuine and sincere performance was lauded.
Kangana Ranaut acted in and co-directed this biographical film about Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, a pivotal player in the 1857 Indian Rebellion.
Kangana's versatility shines in this Madhur Bhandarkar-directed drama. She plays Shonali Gujral, a disturbed supermodel dealing with fashion's dark side. She won several awards.
As free-spirited Uttar Pradesh girl Tanuja Trivedi, Kangana excels in this romantic comedy. Her portrayal of a multifaceted character juggling love and relationships was lauded.
Kangana plays Rani Mehra, who takes a solo vacation to Europe after her wedding is called off in this comedy-drama. Her self-discovery-empowerment gained multiple awards.