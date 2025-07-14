- Home
Many try their luck in Bollywood, but not everyone becomes a star. This actress comes from a family of superstars, yet she couldn't make it big.
18
Image Credit : instagram
The film industry demands immense struggle. Some succeed, while others, despite their efforts, don't.
28
Image Credit : instagram
Kajol's sister and Ajay Devgn's sister-in-law, Tanishaa, hails from a prominent Bollywood family but couldn't achieve similar success.
38
Image Credit : instagram
Tanishaa debuted in 2003 with 'Sssshhh...', a horror crime thriller that flopped at the box office.
48
Image Credit : instagram
Despite her debut film's failure, Tanishaa continued to get film offers but couldn't deliver a hit.
58
Image Credit : instagram
After a string of flops, Tanishaa participated in Big Boss 7 but couldn't win.
68
Image Credit : instagram
Tanishaa also appeared on other reality shows but couldn't secure a win.
78
Image Credit : instagram
Tanishaa is currently working on a Marathi film, 'Veer Murarbaji', which is currently being filmed.
88
Image Credit : instagram
At 47, Tanishaa is unmarried and has stated that she hasn't found the right partner yet.
