'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains one of TV’s most loved shows, thanks to its talented cast. But have you ever seen the actresses without makeup? Here’s a look at their real-life avatars.
Sunayana Fozdar
39-year-old Sunayana plays Anjali Taarak Mehta in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. She joined the show in 2020, taking over the role previously played by Neha Mehta.
Munmun Dutta
38-year-old Munmun Dutta plays Babita, Krishnan Iyer's wife in TMKOC. She's one of the show's longest-serving actresses, playing the role for 18 years since joining in 2008.
Sonalika Joshi
49-year-old Sonalika Joshi plays Sonali, wife of Gokuldham Society's secretary, Bhide Master. She joined in 2008 and has been a part of the show for 18 years.
Khushi Mali
Khushi Mali plays Sonu, Bhide Master's daughter, in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. She joined in 2024, following Jheel Mehta, Nidhi Bhanushali, and Palak Sidhwani.
Monaz Mevawala
40-year-old Monaz Mevawala plays Roshan Kaur Sodhi, wife of Roshan Singh Sodhi. She joined in 2023, after Jennifer Mistry and Dilkhush Reporter played the role.
Ambika Ranjankar
Ambika Ranjankar, who plays Komal Hathi, Dr. Hansraj Hathi's wife, is also one of the show's original actresses. She has been with the show continuously since 2008.
