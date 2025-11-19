- Home
Sushmita Sen, India’s first Miss Universe, lives a life of elegance, success and resilience. From her art-filled Mumbai home to luxury cars and a powerful career journey, here’s a closer look at her world on her 50th Birthday
Sushmita Sen: India’s First Miss Universe
Sushmita Sen, crowned Miss Universe in 1994 at just 18, remains one of India’s most iconic beauty queens. Her win opened global doors and established her as a symbol of grace, intelligence and empowerment. Today, she continues to inspire millions with her journey from pageantry to a celebrated film career.
Net Worth
According to GQ India, Sushmita Sen’s estimated net worth stands at $12 million (approximately Rs 100 crore) as of 2023. Her wealth comes from films, brand endorsements, entrepreneurial ventures and strategic investments. Known for her independent spirit, she has built every part of her luxurious lifestyle on her own terms.
Sushmita Sen Family
Born on 19 November 1975 into a Bengali family in Hyderabad, Sushmita grew up in a disciplined environment. Her father, Wing Commander Shubeer Sen, served in the Indian Air Force, while her mother, Subhra Sen, is a jewellery designer. She studied in Secunderabad and Delhi before stepping into modelling—an unexpected decision that changed her life forever.
Career
After her Miss Universe victory, Sushmita made her film debut with Dastak in 1996. She went on to deliver memorable performances in Biwi No. 1, Aankhen and Main Hoon Na. In recent years, her comeback with the acclaimed series Aarya has earned her renewed respect for her powerful screen presence.
Home
Sushmita’s Andheri West apartment reflects her love for earthy hues and warm wooden textures. The living room features honey-toned wooden flooring, beige couches, dark leather cushions and panelled wooden walls. Soft yellow spotlights and a sparkling crystal chandelier create an inviting, cosy atmosphere visible across her Instagram updates.
Art Space
A passionate art enthusiast, Sushmita fills her Versova home with dark-toned paintings, charcoal sketches and metallic sculptures. Buddha statues feature prominently in different corners of the house. Her personal spaces also display framed Miss Universe photographs, modelling throwbacks and a unique self-portrait sketch etched on a wooden plank.
Fitness Corners and Personal Spaces That Inspire
A fitness enthusiast, Sushmita often works out in her dedicated home area alongside partner Rohman Shawl. The workout corner includes family photographs, intense artworks and a beautifully carved mahogany cabinet. This well-lit, clutter-free space allows her to practice yoga and strength training comfortably.
Her Luxury Cars and Resilient Personal Journey
Sushmita’s car collection showcases her love for premium vehicles and includes the Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe, BMW 7 Series 730Ld, BMW X6, Lexus LX 470, Audi Q7 and Fiat Linea. Beyond her luxurious lifestyle, she has shown immense resilience by bravely battling Addison’s disease. After years of treatment, she revealed in 2019 that she had fully healed, proving that determination can rewrite any challenge.