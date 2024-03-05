Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma are married! Couple share pictures from dreamy wedding

    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 6:17 PM IST

    Actress Surbhi Chandna married her 13-year relationship boyfriend Karan Sharma and shared pictures of the wedding.

    article_image1

    Surbhi Chandna looked beautiful in a silver lehenga embellished with exquisite baby pink embellishments, along with a custom-cut choli with beautiful tassel trimming.

    article_image2

    Her bridal look was enhanced by a baby pink dupatta with a lengthy trail, and her little makeup and open tresses added an air of easy charm. 

    article_image3

    She finished off her appearance with statement jewelry such as a choker and maangtika, as well as white chooda and golden kaleeras.

    article_image4

    Meanwhile, Karan Sharma looked handsome in a silver sherwani with matching pajamas, angrakha, and doshala, complete with a white turban.

    article_image5

    Sharing the pictures they wrote, "Finally Home after 13 Years. We Seek all your love and blessings as we embark on this new journey together. #sukar #estd2010."

    article_image6

    Before getting married, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma were in a relationship for more than 13 years.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH: Nayanthara hugs, kisses husband Vignesh Shivan in viral video days after 'Jawan' actress unfollowed him RKK

    WATCH: Nayanthara hugs, kisses husband Vignesh Shivan in viral video days after 'Jawan' actress unfollowed him

    Yuvan Shankar Raja, RK Suresh share conflicting statements over their new film sparking controversy; Read on NIR

    Yuvan Shankar Raja, RK Suresh share conflicting statements over their new film sparking controversy; Read on

    Murder Mubarak' trailer: Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and more to surprise us in Netflix's thriller RBA

    Murder Mubarak: Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and more to surprise us in Netflix's thriller

    Pushpa 3: When will Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film be released? Here's what we know RBA

    'Pushpa 3': When will Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film be released? Here's what we know

    'Family Star' teaser: Vijay Devarakonda, Mrunal Thakur to star in upcoming action-comedy film NIR

    'Family Star' teaser: Vijay Devarakonda, Mrunal Thakur to star in upcoming action-comedy film

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra govt moves SC, challenges verdict acquitting former DU professor G N Saibaba in Maoist links case gcw

    BREAKING: Maharashtra govt moves SC challenging HC verdict acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba

    UK Woman escapes medieval toilet trap using cotton buds and eyeliner, relieved after being stuck for 7 hours avv

    UK Woman escapes medieval toilet trap using cotton buds and eyeliner, relieved after being stuck for 7 hours

    Israel's FM criticizes UN chief Antonio Guterres, accuses him of bringing the global body to its lowest level avv

    Israel's FM criticizes UN chief Antonio Guterres, accuses him of bringing the global body to its lowest level

    Nothing Phone 2a Assembled in Chennai, check out budget-friendly smartphone specifications price gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a is here! Assembled in Chennai, check out firm's budget-friendly smartphone

    cricket 'I have high expectations from myself': Joe Root ahead of 5th Test against India in Dharamshala osf

    'I have high expectations from myself': Joe Root ahead of 5th Test against India in Dharamshala

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon