The Devadasu story holds a very special place in the Telugu film industry. Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay wrote this epic love story, and legends like K.L. Saigal and Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) already turned it into all-time classics. Superstar Krishna knew people would compare his work with the ANR film. Yet, he took a bold step and brought this story to the audience as a colour remake under the Padmalaya Pictures banner. Vijaya Nirmala directed this 1974 colour version, and it scored a massive hit, creating a unique record in Krishna's acting career.

The Devadasu Storyline

Childhood friends Devadasu (Krishna) and Parvathi (Vijaya Nirmala) love each other deeply. They grow up in a village, and their bond turns into strong romance. However, status differences and zamindari ego stand like a wall between them. Devadasu's father (S.V. Ranga Rao) strictly rejects their marriage.

Devadasu cannot cross his father's word. He moves to the city with severe mental agony and meets a courtesan named Chandramukhi (Jayanthi). She sees his pure love and develops deep affection for him. Meanwhile, Parvathi marries an old zamindar. Devadasu cannot handle the pain of losing Parvathi and becomes a heavy alcoholic. This tragic love story finally ends when he breathes his last right at Parvathi's doorstep.