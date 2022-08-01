Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sunday Box Office Report: 'Vikrant Rona' or 'Ek Villain Returns', who won the ticket window battle?

    First Published Aug 1, 2022, 11:09 AM IST

    The box office is witnessing a clash between Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona and Mohit Suri’s multi-starrer Ek Villain Returns. Take a look at how the films performed over the weekend, especially on Sunday.

    On the last weekend of July, we got to see a clash of Hindi films with South films at the box office. Mohit Suri’s multi-starrer film Ek Villain Returns’ which features actors John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles, seems to be giving tough competition to Kiccha Sudeep's pan-India film ‘Vikrant Rona’. Interestingly, ‘Vikrant Rona’ is being promoted by Salman Khan in the Hindi belt. Take a look at how both the newly released films performed at the box office on Sunday.

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeep's film did exceptional business at the box office in the first three days. The film surpassed the total collection of many Bollywood films in its initial phase itself. The power of South Star seems to be successful once again in pulling people to the theatres. This is the reason that the film collected Rs 14 crore on Sunday. Released across 2,500 screens globally (compared to 5,250 in the case of 'Shamshera'), the Kiccha Sudeep-starrer has raked in Rs 53.30 crore within four days.

    Day Collection
    Day 1: Rs 19.6 crore
    Day 2: Rs 8.3 crore
    Day 3: Rs 11.4 crore
    Day 4:  Rs 14.00 crore
    Total: Rs 53.30 crore

    Ek Villain Returns: Despite receiving mixed reviews, 'Ek Villain Returns' grossed over Rs 5 crore at the box office. The film starring John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria had collected Rs 7.05 crore on its opening day and Rs 7.47 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, Mohit Suri's film has done a business of Rs 8.35 crore. With this, the total collection of the film has gone up to Rs 22.87 crore.

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's film has so far collected Rs 84.96 crore. If we talk about non-dubbed films released this year, 'Jug Jugg Jiyo' has become the sixth highest grossing film. Trade analysts believe that despite the new release, 'Jug Jug Jiyo' will continue to entertain the audience in the theatres and will soon cross the Rs 90 crore mark.

    Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan’s maiden directorial venture has completed 30 days in theatres. The film, which was released on July 1, is still running successfully in the theatres. Rocketry, which earned Rs 95 lakh on its opening day, has so far collected Rs 22.10 crore.

