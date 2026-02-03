Big Twist on Sun TV: Two Popular Serials Set for Mega Crossover
The mega crossover of 'Singapenne' and 'Moondru Mudichu' serials is currently happening with a bang on Sun TV. Now, news about Sun TV's next mega crossover has come out, raising fans' expectations.
Serials are a huge part of Tamil life. Sun TV, a top channel for years, keeps fans hooked with new ideas and twists. Its non-stop shows are a go-to for family entertainment.
The 'Singapenne' and 'Moondru Mudichu' mega crossover on Sun TV has fans buzzing. Main characters from both shows unite, offering viewers a fresh and exciting experience.
This crossover is a special event in the serial world. A key feature is the Kabaddi match, where character rivalry and game excitement make the episodes even more interesting.
Meanwhile, rumors are swirling about Sun TV's next crossover. Top TRP shows 'Kayal' and 'Marumagal' are reportedly set to unite, a move expected to draw huge attention.
No official word from the channel on this new crossover yet. However, these events are key to making Sun TV serials exciting and keeping them on top of the TRP charts.
