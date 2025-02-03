SSMB29: Priyanka Chopra reportedly takes break from Rajamouli’s film – Here’s why

Priyanka Chopra has reportedly taken a break from filming SSMB 29, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu. Key scenes involving Chopra were filmed secretly at Ramoji Film City. The film continues shooting in her absence.

