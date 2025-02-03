SSMB29: Priyanka Chopra reportedly takes break from Rajamouli’s film – Here’s why

Priyanka Chopra has reportedly taken a break from filming SSMB 29, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu. Key scenes involving Chopra were filmed secretly at Ramoji Film City. The film continues shooting in her absence.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 11:46 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra in SSMB29

SSMB 29 Update: Priyanka Chopra joins Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli for this action-adventure project. Filming is underway at Ramoji Film City.

article_image2

Key scenes with Priyanka Chopra were filmed secretly for SSMB 29. She has taken a pre-planned break and returned to Mumbai.

article_image3

Priyanka Chopra's break from SSMB 29 is for her brother's wedding. Filming will continue in a large set at Film City and later in Kenya.

