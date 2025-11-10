- Home
Srinivasa Sai was eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 on Sunday. Let's find out how much he was paid for his four-week stay in the house.
Srinivasa Sai eliminated in the ninth week
The ninth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 saw a double elimination. After Ramu Rathod's self-exit, Srinivasa Sai was also voted out, leaving everyone shocked.
Srinivasa Sai's remuneration
Srinivasa Sai, a TV and film artist, entered as a wild card in week five. For his four-week stay, he reportedly earned eight lakhs, which is two lakhs per week.
Wild card contestants failed to provide content
Srinivasa Sai, a celebrity wild card, failed to deliver content. Like other wild cards, he wasn't active. Netizens feel he and others are just getting by without nominations.
Srinivasa Sai is close to Nagarjuna's family
Known for roles in 'Golkonda High School' and with Nagarjuna, Sai is close to the Akkineni family. His Bigg Boss stint backfired, hurting his image and leading to his exit.
Grand finale on December 21?
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is in its tenth week. It's a race to the top 5, with Tanuja, Emmanuel, Kalyan, and Suman Shetty looking like strong contenders for the December 21 finale.