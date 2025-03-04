SPOTTED! Raveena Tandon stuns in white suit [PHOTOS]

Raveena Tandon's beautiful look in a white suit goes viral on social media! Fans praise her, some say she looks like her daughter Rasha's sister

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 7:05 PM IST

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon was recently spotted. During this time, she looked very beautiful in a white suit

During this time, 52-year-old Raveena posed fiercely for the paparazzi present there. Now these photos are viral


Where people praised Raveena's beauty a lot. At the same time, some called her daughter Rasha's sister

Let us tell you that Raveena is a popular actress of the 90s. She was last seen in the film 'Ghudchadi'

Talking about Raveena's upcoming films, she will be seen in films like 'Welcome to the Jungle' also starring Akshay Kumar

