Soundtrack to My Name: 11 short K-dramas to binge in one day on netflix, viki, jio hotstar

K-dramas are the new cool, and the fanbase is immense. Here are the perfect picks for a weekend binge that can be finished in the weekend with a limited duration and captivating stories. Here are 11 short K-dramas you can binge in one day on Netflix, Viki, and Jio Hotstar. 
 

Published: Mar 13, 2025, 11:50 AM IST

1. Soundtrack #1 (Jio Hotstar)

Soundtrack #1 is a heartwarming story of two best friends who have known each other for two decades. As they move in together to work on music, old feelings resurface, leading to a beautiful romance blooming with the strong foundation. This drama offers a sense of soul-filling emotion to chill. 

Number of Episodes: 4

Run-time: 60 minutes per episode

2. My Name (Netflix)

My Name is a drama that follows the lead actress's father's murder; a revenge-driven woman decides to trust in a powerful crime boss and enters the police force under his direction to solve the mystery. This thrilling drama will keep you on the edge of your seat with unexpected twists and turns.

Number of Episodes: 8

Run-time: 45-50 minutes per episode


3. Lovestruck in the City (Netflix)

Lovestruck in the City is about a passionate architect who loses his heart to a free-spirited woman. And turns out to reunite with her on the streets of Seoul. This romantic drama is perfect for a cozy binge-watching session, especially with your partner.

Number of Episodes: 17

Run Time: 30 minutes per episode

4. The Sound of Magic (Netflix)

The Sound of Magic revolves around the life of a magician living in an abandoned theme park who makes troubles disappear for a disenchanted teenager enduring harsh realities. This magical drama will captivate your imagination, and the gripping storyline makes it a must-watch.

Number of Episodes: 6

Run-time: 60-80 minutes per episode

5. D.P. (Netflix)

D.P. is a drama that tells the story of a young private's mission to capture army deserters and reveals the painful reality endured by enlistees during their nonnegotiable calls of duty. This gripping drama offers a unique perspective on military life and fresh, thought-provoking situations on screen.

Number of Episodes: 6

Run-time: 45-50 minutes per episode

6. Remarriage and Desires (Netflix)

Remarriage and Desires is the story of a divorcee's revenge against her ex-husband's scheming mistress through an exclusive matchmaking agency that works for the rich. This drama offers suspense and unexpected twists. 

Number of Episodes: 8

Run-time: 60 minutes per episode

7. Somebody (Netflix)

Somebody is an interesting, suspenseful crime thriller where a dating app becomes the platform for a serial killer to find his next target. This drama will keep you hooked from start to finish with suspense.

Number of Episodes: 8

Run Time: 50 minutes per episode

8. Weak Hero Class 1 (Viki)

Weak Hero Class 1 revolves around a model student who appears physically weak and uses his smarts, tools, and psychology to fight against violence and bullying inside and outside of his school. This drama is both inspiring and intense, offering a required message to teens.

Number of Episodes: 8

Run-time: 45-50 minutes per episode

9. Hymn of Death (Viki)

Hymn of Death was set during the Japanese colonial period, where a married playwright falls in love with a notable soprano. This historical drama is based on a true story. It offers both tragic and beautiful experiences touching the reality.

Number of Episodes: 6

Run Time: 35 minutes per episode

10. Vigilante (Viki)

Vigilante is a story of a student at the police academy who becomes a vigilante by night to kill criminals after losing his mother at the hands of a local gangster. This drama is action-packed and thrilling and offers a gripping thriller experience.

Number of Episodes: 8

Run-time: 45-50 minutes per episode

11. Seventeen (JioHotstar)

Seventeen is a drama set during a reunion of five high school friends; each character's story unfolds as they reminisce back to when they were 17. This drama is nostalgic and heartwarming and offers valuable lessons to youngsters these days.

Number of Episodes: 5

Run Time: 40 minutes per episode

