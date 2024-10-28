Sophie Turner celebrates Peregrine Pearsons birthday; shares adorable photos

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner celebrates her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson’s birthday by sharing beautiful pictures on social media. Take a look!

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 2:05 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 2:05 PM IST

Sophie Turner celebrates her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson’s 30th birthday with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. The Game of Thrones star posted a sweet message on Sunday, October 27, expressing her love and excitement for this milestone in his life.

 

article_image2

In her post, Turner shared a carousel of romantic photos showcasing their relationship. She affectionately captioned the pictures, “Happy Birthday my angel pie 30, flirty and thriving,” highlighting their playful and loving bond. The heartfelt message resonated with fans.

 

article_image3

One striking photo shows the couple sharing a kiss beneath a beautifully lit outdoor marquee. This moment captures their deep connection, emphasizing the happiness they find in each other's company. The image reflects their romance amid life’s celebrations.

 

article_image4

Another photo depicts the couple on a dance floor, where Turner leans back into Pearson’s embrace. His arm wraps around her, pulling her in for a sweet kiss on the cheek. This candid moment showcases their playful and affectionate dynamic.

 

article_image5

Additional photos feature memorable moments together, including a fun outing by a hot air balloon, skiing, and Turner adjusting Pearson’s tie at a party. These snapshots illustrate the joyful experiences they share and the love that continues to grow between them.

 

article_image6

Turner and Pearson were first linked in October 2023, shortly after her divorce from Joe Jonas. Since then, their relationship has blossomed, with Turner frequently sharing glimpses of their life on social media, including a recent post from September 15.

