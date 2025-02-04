Sonakshi Sinha sells Mumbai apartment for THIS whopping amount; Check price HERE

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha sold her Bandra West apartment for THIS much in January 2025, marking a huge value rise since 2020. The upscale 81 Auriate property remains a prime celebrity hotspot

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has sold her apartment in the upscale 81 Auriate complex in Bandra West, Mumbai, for ₹22.50 crore, as per property records examined on the Maharashtra IGR website. The transaction was officially recorded in January 2025. Her residence, spanning a carpet area of approximately 4,211 sq ft, also included three parking spaces. The deal incurred a stamp duty of ₹1.35 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000

Bandra West, where the apartment is located, is a coveted neighborhood known for its connectivity to major business and transit hubs, including the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the Western Express Highway, and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Several Bollywood celebrities, such as Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty, also reside in the area. The 81 Auriate project, developed by the MJ Shah Group, has witnessed property transactions worth ₹76 crore between February 2024 and January 2025. The average resale price of a 4BHK in the building currently stands at approximately ₹51,636 per sq ft, with a rental value of around ₹8.5 lakh per month

Sonakshi Sinha had initially purchased the apartment in March 2020 for ₹14 crore, and over five years, its value appreciated by 61%. Despite selling this residence, property documents confirm that she still owns another apartment in the same complex. The reasons behind her decision to sell remain undisclosed

Sonakshi Sinha gained widespread recognition with her Bollywood debut in Dabangg (2010) alongside Salman Khan. Over the years, she has starred in notable films such as Lootera, Akira, and Mission Mangal. In 2024, she took on a challenging dual role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Heeramandi. Apart from her acting career, she is also a businesswoman and co-founder of SOEZI, a beauty brand specializing in press-on nails

