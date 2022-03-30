Somy Ali, Salman Khan affair: Did actress accuse Aishwarya Rai for her breakup with Khan?

Salman Khan's ex-Somy Ali once talked about her relationship with him and that he allegedly cheated on her with Aishwarya Rai. Read this

Today, former star Somy Ali is making headlines when she uploaded a photo on social media and issued a warning about the man who has harmed many women in the profession. She claimed that she would one day tell the 'truth,' and she tagged Aishwarya Rai in the description of her photo.



"The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb," Somy wrote in her post. Interestingly, the image she posted, which is now in question, was a still from Salman and Bhagyashree's song 'Aate Jaate Haste Gaate' from the film 'Maine Pyar Kiya' while sending out the warning.



Somy Ali made news last year when she discussed her romance with Salman Khan in the early 1990s. They appeared in several advertisements together and were frequently spotted painting the town red. Their romance, however, was short-lived.



Somy, who is now an activist in the United States advocating for women's rights, domestic and sexual abuse victims, has lately opened out about his background. She abandoned Bollywood and departed the country after her separation from Salman.

In an interview with Indian Express, the actress said the true cause of the split, claiming that Salman cheated on her during their relationship. Somy had shared how she would get jealous of seeing Salman with Sangeeta Bijlani. "I used to witness Salman and Sangeeta (Bijlani) holding hands at his place. It used to terrify me. I was this crazy adolescent determined to marry Salman in some way. After a year, we began dating. They split up because of me. It was incorrect, but I was too young to know it."



Somy Ali once told the TOI that after seeing Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya in 1991, all she wanted to do was marry him. "I was 16 years old in 1991." I saw Maine Pyar Kiya and said to myself, 'I have to marry this guy!' I informed my mother that I would be leaving for India the following day. She, of course, banished me to my room, but I insisted that I go to India and marry this person — Salman Khan. That night, I dreamed that I needed to go married Salman because he would be my saviour. I contacted my father because she wouldn't budge. Of course, I didn't tell him why I would see him."



Salman Khan and Somy were inseparable in the mid-1990s till he began working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. For the first time, he met Aishwarya Rai, and their love developed on the set. Salman and Aishwarya were reportedly dating by the time the film wrapped.