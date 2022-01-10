  • Facebook
    Meet Salman Khan's first girlfriend; no it is not Somy Ali or Sangeeta Bijlani

    First Published Jan 10, 2022, 8:17 AM IST
    Salman Khan's love life is always grabbing headlines in the gossip section of the newspaper. Did you know Salman Khan's first girlfriend is Kiara Advani's aunt? Read this

    Fans and Bollywood lovers all have heard about Salman Khan's girlfriends, from Sangeeta Bijlani to Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif to now Romanian beauty Lulia Vantur. Salman Khan's love life is always the talk of the town. 

    But did you know who Salman Khan's first girlfriend was? Yes, Shaheen Jaffrey is an ex-model and actress Kiara Advani's aunt. Shaheen is the maternal granddaughter of the famous movie star Ashok Kumar.
     

    In an interview with a daily, Kiara Advani said that her mother knew Salman Khan and grew up together in Bandra. She also added, they have been friends for the longest time and would go cycling together. 

    Her mother later introduced my mashi, Shaheen, to Salman Khan. Soon after, they both (Salman and Shaheen) allegedly started dating each other. Kiara also added, "It may have possibly been their first relationship."

    Later, in Salman's biography 'Being Salman', penned by Jasim Khan, the superstar's love story was noted, saying that when he was 19 years old, he used to drive a red sports car and was often spotted at the gate of St. Xavier's College Shaheen studied. 
     

    However, their love story ended soon and reportedly, Salman started dating Sangeeta Bijlani. After separating from Salman, Shaheen worked for an international airline and moved on. Also Read: Did Ram Gopal Varma mock Salman Khan over snake bite incident with his infamous hit-and-run case? Read this

    In an old interview, Salman talked about his and Sangeeta's relationship, saying he wanted to marry the actress and their wedding date was also out, but it didn't happen. It is reportedly said that Sangeeta called off the wedding because she allegedly caught him red-handed with another lady.  Also Read: Is Salman Khan richer than Shah Rukh Khan? Here's birthday boy's NET WORTH, luxury cars and more

