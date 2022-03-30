Did Somy Ali just call Salman Khan 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood'?

Somy Ali posts a silhouette of Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's hit love track 'Aate Jaate Haste Gaate' and claims that she would expose the 'Harvey Weinstein of one day Bollywood,' tagging Aishwarya Rai.



Somy Ali, a former actor, took to social media to share information about the 'Harvey Weinstein' of Bollywood, using a still from Salman Khan's film 'Maine Pyar Kiya.'

Somy Ali has warned Bollywood's "Harvey Weinstein" that he will be exposed! The former actress took to Instagram to reveal a silhouette still from a Bollywood music video.She also mentioned Aishwarya Rai and claimed that the women he mistreated would reveal their experiences. The caption on Somy’s post read, “The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb, (sic).”



In the past, Somy dated Salman for a few years in the 1990s and co-starred in a film with him. She moved to USA after quitting acting, and when she returned to India, she discussed her break-up with Salman to media. In an interview with Zoom TV, the star said that she ended her relationship with Salman after he cheated on her.



“It’s been 20 years since I broke up with him. He (Salman Khan) cheated on me and I broke up with him and left. It’s as simple as that,” Ali said. In 2018, Somy also discussed the then-ongoing #MeTooMovement, which began with Harvey Weinstein's prosecution in the United States.



She took to social media and share her own #MeToo experience. Somy stated that she was raped at the age of 14 and sexually assaulted at the age of five, and she stood in solidarity with all survivors of sexual abuse at the hands of strong individuals.

