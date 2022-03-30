Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Somy Ali just call Salman Khan 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood'?

    First Published Mar 30, 2022, 2:07 PM IST

    Somy Ali posts a silhouette of Salman Khan and  Bhagyashree's hit love track 'Aate Jaate Haste Gaate' and claims that she would expose the 'Harvey Weinstein of one day Bollywood,' tagging Aishwarya Rai.
     

    Somy Ali, a former actor, took to social media to share information about the 'Harvey Weinstein' of Bollywood, using a still from Salman Khan's film 'Maine Pyar Kiya.' 

    Somy Ali has warned Bollywood's "Harvey Weinstein" that he will be exposed! The former actress took to Instagram to reveal a silhouette still from a Bollywood music video.She also mentioned Aishwarya Rai and claimed that the women he mistreated would reveal their experiences. The caption on Somy’s post read, “The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb, (sic).” 
     

    In the past, Somy dated Salman for a few years in the 1990s and co-starred in a film with him. She moved to USA after quitting acting, and when she returned to India, she discussed her break-up with Salman to media. In an interview with Zoom TV, the star said that she ended her relationship with Salman after he cheated on her.
     

    “It’s been 20 years since I broke up with him. He (Salman Khan) cheated on me and I broke up with him and left. It’s as simple as that,” Ali said. In 2018, Somy also discussed the then-ongoing #MeTooMovement, which began with Harvey Weinstein's prosecution in the United States. 
     

    She took to social media and share her own #MeToo experience. Somy stated that she was raped at the age of 14 and sexually assaulted at the age of five, and she stood in solidarity with all survivors of sexual abuse at the hands of strong individuals.
     

    A part of Somy’s post read, ” I want these survivors to know it is truly liberating and completely worth it. Do not let the nonbelievers stop you. This is your truth. Do not ever be afraid to speak your truth. Do not let this opportunity pass you. This is a moment that has been long overdue for all of us. This is your chance to be heard and finally obtain justice. I believe you (sic).”
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Is Seth Rollins likely to face Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 38 instead of Cody Rhodes?-ayh

    WWE: Is Seth Rollins likely to face Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 38?

    Want Shah Rukh Khan like abs Add this to your diet drb

    Want Shah Rukh Khan-like abs? Add this to your diet

    KGF Chapter 2 What is happening in Yash life Enter the world of KGFverse on the Metaverse RBA

    KGF Chapter 2: What is happening in Yash’s life? Enter the world of 'KGFverse' on the Metaverse

    Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Erica Fernandes Pratik Sehajpal to join Shivangi Joshi the highest-paid contestant drb

    Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Erica Fernandes, Pratik Sehajpal to join? Shivangi Joshi the highest-paid contestant?

    Shocking Kim Kardashian brought $400,000 Maybach minivan to drop her kids to school (Video) RBA

    Shocking: Kim Kardashian brought $400,000 Maybach minivan to drop her kids to school (Video)

    Recent Stories

    CHSE Odisha introduces new weightage system for Class 12 students, details here - adt

    CHSE Odisha introduces new weightage system for Class 12 students, details here

    India Ratings cuts FY23 GDP growth forecast downwards to 7-7.2%-dnm

    India Ratings cuts FY23 GDP growth forecast downwards to 7-7.2%

    Watch Shikhar Dhawan shake a leg with Punjab Kings teammates - gps

    Watch Shikhar Dhawan shake a leg with Punjab Kings teammates

    UP Board Class 12 English exam cancelled in 24 districts after paper leak gcw

    UP Board Class 12 English exam cancelled in 24 districts after paper leak

    Somy Ali, Salman Khan affair: When actress accused Aishwarya Rai for her breakup with Khan RBA

    Somy Ali, Salman Khan affair: Did actress accuse Aishwarya Rai for her breakup with Khan?

    Recent Videos

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon
    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout snt

    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout

    Video Icon