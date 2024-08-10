Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sobhita Dhulipala joins 'The Akkineni' for family photos, poses with Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna and others

    Nagarjuna shared pictures from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement ceremony that took place in his Hyderabad house.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 10, 2024, 10:09 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 10, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

    Two days after Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala exchanged rings, new photos from their engagement ceremony have surfaced online. In one of these photos, the 'Made in Heaven' actress is seen posing with Naga Chaitanya and his family. The newly engaged pair is pictured with Chay's father, Nagarjuna, his wife Amala, and their actor son, Akhil Akkineni.

    article_image2

    They were all smiles as they posed for the cameras. In another photo, the couple is all smiles as they pose with Sobhita's parents. Sobhita looks stunning in a peach saree with a bun embellished with flowers. Chay, on the other hand, appears as sweet as ever in her white kurta-pajama.

    article_image3

    Naga Chaitanya, who was formerly married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala on August 8, 2024. It was a small ceremony at Chaitanya's home, attended only by close family members. Naga Chaitanya's father, superstar Nagarjuna, published the first photos online.

    Rumours regarding Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's relationship emerged in May 2023, when they were first seen together in Hyderabad. Their relationship received more attention after a viral photo from their European vacation in June showed the couple enjoying a wine-tasting session, fueling conjecture.

    The lovely couple from Andhra Pradesh paid homage to their rich cultural heritage with their exquisite Manish Malhotra-designed outfits. Sobhita Dhulipala wore a painstakingly crafted peach silk sari and gold jewelry that captured the soul of her roots. The actress chose to wear Uppada silk, a luxurious fabric originating in the coastal town of Uppada in Andhra Pradesh. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nagarjuna REVEALS Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita wedding date, says actor was 'depressed' after divorce with Samantha RKK

    Nagarjuna REVEALS Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita wedding date, says actor was 'depressed' after divorce with Samantha

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 was '100 per cent scripted..' says Armaan Malik and Payal Malik; winner was pre-decided RBA

    'Bigg Boss OTT 3 was '100 per cent scripted..' says Armaan Malik and Payal Malik; winner was pre-decided

    Rajya Sabha uproar: Jaya Bachchan criticizes Chairman's tone, Opposition stages walkout AJR

    Rajya Sabha uproar: Jaya Bachchan criticizes Chairman's tone, Opposition stages walkout

    Abhishek Bachchan congratulates Niraj Chopra post his silver medal win at the Paris Olympics - WATCH ATG

    Abhishek Bachchan congratulates Neeraj Chopra post his silver medal win at the Paris Olympics - WATCH

    Turbo LEAKED: Mammootty's film is OUT on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram and other Torrent sites RBA

    Turbo LEAKED: Mammootty's film is OUT on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram and other Torrent sites

    Recent Stories

    Wayanad Landslide: Opposition's demand for 'National Disaster' tag contradicts UPA government's 2013 stance anr

    Wayanad Landslide: Opposition's demand for 'National Disaster' tag contradicts UPA government's 2013 stance

    Gold rate on August 10: Check 22, 24 karat prices in your city RKK

    Gold rate on August 10: Check 22, 24 karat prices in your city

    Bengaluru court issues summons to Minister Satish Jarkiholi for saying Hindu word is obscene vkp

    Bengaluru court issues summons to Minister Satish Jarkiholi for saying 'Hindu' word is obscene

    Kerala govt seeks Rs 2000 crore aid for Wayanad's rehabilitation ahead of PM Modi's visit anr

    Kerala govt seeks Rs 2000 crore aid for Wayanad's rehabilitation ahead of PM Modi's visit

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Aug 10; Check latest prices of 10gm gold vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Aug 10; Check latest prices of 10gm gold

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon