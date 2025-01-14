Singer Neha Kakkar arrested in trading scam? Uncovering the truth behind viral photos

Singer Neha Kakkar recently faced viral rumors about her arrest in connection to a trading scam. The misleading photos raised concerns, but the truth behind them is different.

Recently, singer Neha Kakkar was thrust into the spotlight after photos allegedly showing her arrest in connection to a trading scam went viral. These images showed her crying as police arrested her, with many news outlets reporting this shocking development. However, the truth behind these photos was far from accurate.



It was soon revealed that the photos were AI-generated, with Neha's face swapped onto images of a different woman being arrested. The viral photos were accompanied by misleading captions and links, which redirected users to a malicious website promoting a fake interview with Neha about a scam-related platform, ‘Emarlado.’

This fraudulent activity follows a pattern seen earlier, where celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh were also falsely linked to investment scams. The fraudulent posts claimed that the actors endorsed platforms promising high returns on minimal investments, aiming to lure unsuspecting individuals into financial traps.

On the professional front, Neha Kakkar continues to shine. She was last seen as a judge on Superstar Singer Season 3 and is currently busy promoting her new single, Moon Calling, which features Gur Sidhu. Despite the scam rumors, her focus remains on her music career, and her fans continue to support her.

