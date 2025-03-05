Sikandar to The Diplomat: 6 Exciting new releases to HIT screens in March 2025

Get ready for six exciting movie releases in March 2025, featuring gripping action, emotional drama, and unique storytelling that will keep you at the edge of your seat all month long.

March 2025 brings six highly anticipated movie releases, offering a mix of intense action, emotional drama, and unique genres. From thrilling espionage to sci-fi supernatural tales, these films promise to captivate audiences throughout the month.

Nadaaniyan

Release Date: March 7, 2025

Starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, Nadaaniyan follows two individuals on a journey of love and self-discovery, navigating through emotional complexities and personal growth in a romantic drama.

Kesari Veer

Release Date: March 14, 2025

This thrilling historical drama, which stars Sooraj Pancholi and Akanksha Sharma, is full of action and bravery. It is set against a rich, historical backdrop and tells a dramatic story.

The Diplomat

Release Date: March 14, 2025

The Diplomat, which stars John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb, is an exciting journey into the tense, dangerous, and politically intrigued realm of international diplomacy and espionage.

Tumko Meri Kasam

Release Date: March 21, 2025

This touching drama, which stars Anupam Kher and Ishwak Singh, explores themes of love, sorrow, and redemption as characters navigate their own emotional journeys and personal problems.

Baida

Release Date: March 21, 2025

Baida is a one-of-a-kind sci-fi supernatural thriller, set in India’s heartland, offering a unique mix of suspense, supernatural elements, and a fresh twist on storytelling not typically seen in Indian cinema.

Sikandar

Release Date: March 28, 2025

'Sikandar' promises to bring intense action and drama, as the protagonist finds himself navigating chaos and obstacles, delivering an exciting and dramatic experience that keeps the audience at the edge of their seat.

Latest Videos