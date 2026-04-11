Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer smashed an unbeaten 69 off 33 balls to break his Mullanpur jinx and lead his side to victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Iyer's first fifty at the venue helped PBKS continue their unbeaten run in the 2026 IPL.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer continued his fine form in run chases and finally managed to break the home venue jinx, smashing his first half-century at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday.

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Skipper Iyer was at his lethal best as 'Sarpanch Sahab' led side continued their unbeaten run in the 2026 edition of the tournament. After quick fifties from openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, which laid down a foundation, it was the captain's quickfire 69* in 33 balls, with five fours and five sixes each, that enthralled the home fans.

Iyer: The Run-Chase Specialist

In successful IPL run-chases since the 2024 season, when he took the reins of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and led them to their first title in a decade, Iyer has made 555 runs in 13 innings at a stunning average of 138.75 and a brutal strike rate of 171.82, with six fifties to his name.

Previously at Mullanpur, Iyer was failing to score big, having made just 45 runs in six innings at an average of 7.5 and a strike rate of 118.42 at the venue before this knock. He also continued his fine record against SRH, now having made 636 runs in 20 matches and innings at an average of 42.40 and a strike rate of over 137, with five fifties.

As per CricViz, since IPL 2024, Iyer has been sensational and largely chanceless against spin, having a false shot percentage of only 10 per cent while being attacking against spinners. While playing attacking shots against spinners, he averages 69 and strikes at 195.

Also, as per CricViz, only stalwarts like MS Dhoni (24 times), Gautam Gambhir (14 times) and Virat Kohli (14 times) have finished not out in more successful run chases as a captain in the IPL than Shreyas Iyer (11 times).

This season in three innings, Iyer has made 137 runs at an average of 68.50 and a strike rate of over 187, with two fifties.

SRH Innings

Put to bat first by PBKS, SRH scored 219/4, largely powered by a hard-hitting 120-run stand between Abhishek Sharma (74 in 28 balls, with five fours and eight sixes) and Travis Head (38 in 23 balls, with five fours and a six).

PBKS's Scintillating Chase

During the chase, scintillating knocks from Priyansh Arya (57 in 20 balls, with five fours and five sixes), Prabhsimran Singh (51 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes), and skipper Iyer (69* in 33 balls, with five fours and five sixes) powered PBKS to the target in 18.5 overs with six wickets in hand. (ANI)