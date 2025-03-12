Shreya Ghoshal Birthday: 5 national award winning songs; success story

Read Full Gallery

Shreya Ghoshal is not just a singer; she is a sensation. She has seamlessly bridged the gap between classical and contemporary, Bollywood and regional, love ballads and dance numbers, effortlessly making everything melodious with her voice. Winning national awards across languages is not just an achievement; it’s a reflection to her unparalleled versatility and dedication to her craft.



Shreya Ghoshal, A name that needs no special introduction. She defines versatility, grace, and timeless melody with her voice, which is just a magical soul-healing wonder. Her voice is not just like any other singer's; she carried emotion in her voice, breaking language barriers. Her voice is not limited to one language; she has been dominating many industries, being a tough competitor to many singers. She has been in the industry for over two decades now, and her demand is always more. Shreya Ghoshal is the second-most frequent recipient of the prestigious National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer, winning it five times.

She has become the first and only singer to have won this honor in four different languages, making her voice a true pan-Indian treasure. As a rare achievement, she also became the only artist to win for two songs from two different films in two different languages in the same year, This proves her talent and puts her among the greatest vocalists in Indian music history. More than the number of wins, it's her talent and performance in the songs that she won.



Dheere Jalna – Paheli (2005) | Hindi

This is a song that feels like poetry woven into melody; Dheere Jalna is a true reflection of Shreya’s classical flair. Her mesmerizing voice, filled with depth and expression, made this track one of the most adorable and beautiful compositions of all time.



Maayava Chaayava – Iravin Nizhal (2021) | Tamil

In Maayava Chaayava, Shreya’s voice reaches an almost ethereal dimension to express the essence of the song. Her ability to bring out a deep, haunting emotion through melody once again proved why she remains at the top, even after two decades in the industry.



Jeev Rangla – Jogwa (2008) | Marathi

This song is one of the most powerful songs in Marathi cinema; Jeev Rangla from Jogwa is a masterpiece of pure emotion. Shreya’s breathtaking vocals, blending pain and passion together, make this song an unforgettable experience, earning her another well-deserved National Award.

Bairi Piya – Devdas (2002) | Hindi

This is the song that introduced Bollywood to the magic of Shreya Ghoshal's voice. Her flawless classical rendition in Bairi Piya brought an old-world charm to Devdas, making her an overnight sensation, which she truly deserves. This was just the beginning of a historic journey and truly a timeless art in her discography

Yeh Ishq Hai – Jab We Met (2007) | Hindi

This song is not just a song but also an emotion that is still ruling many playlists. This is a blend of breezy, energetic, and infectious emotions. Yeh Ishq Hai became an anthem of love and freedom that moved many youngsters. Shreya’s vibrant vocals gave the song its playful yet dreamy essence, making it one of the most iconic tracks of her career to date.

Pherari Mon – Antaheen (2008) | Bengali

This is a song that feels like a painting of emotions in a beautiful art piece. Pherari Mon in Antaheen is Shreya at her most soulful. Her expressive singing beautifully captured the film’s deep meaning and essence, proving that she is just as much a master of regional music as she is of Bollywood.



As Shreya Ghohal ages, her voice is never going to fade, age, or stop capturing hearts with her exceptional vocals and emotions.

