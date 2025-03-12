Shreya Ghoshal Birthday: 5 national award winning songs; success story

Shreya Ghoshal is not just a singer; she is a sensation. She has seamlessly bridged the gap between classical and contemporary, Bollywood and regional, love ballads and dance numbers, effortlessly making everything melodious with her voice. Winning national awards across languages is not just an achievement; it’s a reflection to her unparalleled versatility and dedication to her craft.
 

article_image1
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 6:25 AM IST

Shreya Ghoshal, A name that needs no special introduction. She defines versatility, grace, and timeless melody with her voice, which is just a magical soul-healing wonder. Her voice is not just like any other singer's; she carried emotion in her voice, breaking language barriers. Her voice is not limited to one language; she has been dominating many industries, being a tough competitor to many singers.  She has been in the industry for over two decades now, and her demand is always more. Shreya Ghoshal is the second-most frequent recipient of the prestigious National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer, winning it five times. 

 

article_image2

She has become the first and only singer to have won this honor in four different languages, making her voice a true pan-Indian treasure. As a rare achievement, she also became the only artist to win for two songs from two different films in two different languages in the same year, This proves her talent and puts her among the greatest vocalists in Indian music history. More than the number of wins, it's her talent and performance in the songs that she won. 
 


article_image3

Dheere Jalna – Paheli (2005) | Hindi

This is a song that feels like poetry woven into melody; Dheere Jalna is a true reflection of Shreya’s classical flair. Her mesmerizing voice, filled with depth and expression, made this track one of the most adorable and beautiful compositions of all time.
 

article_image4

Maayava Chaayava – Iravin Nizhal (2021) | Tamil

In Maayava Chaayava, Shreya’s voice reaches an almost ethereal dimension to express the essence of the song. Her ability to bring out a deep, haunting emotion through melody once again proved why she remains at the top, even after two decades in the industry.
 

article_image5

Jeev Rangla – Jogwa (2008) | Marathi

This song is one of the most powerful songs in Marathi cinema; Jeev Rangla from Jogwa is a masterpiece of pure emotion. Shreya’s breathtaking vocals, blending pain and passion together, make this song an unforgettable experience, earning her another well-deserved National Award.

article_image6

Bairi Piya – Devdas (2002) | Hindi

This is the song that introduced Bollywood to the magic of Shreya Ghoshal's voice. Her flawless classical rendition in Bairi Piya brought an old-world charm to Devdas, making her an overnight sensation, which she truly deserves. This was just the beginning of a historic journey and truly a timeless art in her discography

article_image7

Yeh Ishq Hai – Jab We Met (2007) | Hindi

This song is not just a song but also an emotion that is still ruling many playlists. This is a blend of breezy, energetic, and infectious emotions. Yeh Ishq Hai became an anthem of love and freedom that moved many youngsters. Shreya’s vibrant vocals gave the song its playful yet dreamy essence, making it one of the most iconic tracks of her career to date.

article_image8

Pherari Mon – Antaheen (2008) | Bengali

This is a song that feels like a painting of emotions in a beautiful art piece. Pherari Mon in Antaheen is Shreya at her most soulful. Her expressive singing beautifully captured the film’s deep meaning and essence, proving that she is just as much a master of regional music as she is of Bollywood.
 

article_image9

As Shreya Ghohal ages, her voice is never going to fade, age, or stop capturing hearts with her exceptional vocals and emotions. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WWE: 5 Heel Turns That Revived a Superstars Career

WWE: 5 Heel Turns That Revived a Superstar’s Career

Amitabh Bachchan leaving KBC show? Check out who are the front runners as new host gcw

Amitabh Bachchan leaving KBC show? Check out who are the front runners as new host

Thalapathy Vijay in trouble: Complaint filed against star for 'insulting' Muslims during his Iftar party; read details RBA

Thalapathy Vijay in trouble: Complaint filed against star for insulting Muslims during his Iftar party

Celine Dion on AI-generated music: Singer's stern warning to fans; here's what she said RBA

Celine Dion on AI-generated music: Singer's stern warning to fans; here's what she said

Is Sridevi's legacy at risk? Khushi Kapoor to star in 'Mom' sequel; netizens reactions spark outrage MEG

Is Sridevi's legacy at risk? Khushi Kapoor to star in 'Mom' sequel; netizens reactions spark outrage

Recent Stories

NBA: The 5 Most Clutch Players in the League Right Now

NBA: The 5 Most Clutch Players in the League Right Now

WWE: 5 Heel Turns That Revived a Superstars Career

WWE: 5 Heel Turns That Revived a Superstar’s Career

Magic Software Stock Rallies On In-line Q4 EPS, Positive Guidance: Retail Mood Stays Gloomy Amid Going Private Deal

Magic Software Stock Rallies On In-line Q4 EPS, Positive Guidance: Retail Mood Stays Gloomy Amid Going Private Deal

Bitwise Launches ETF Of Companies With Bitcoin In Their Coffers – Strategy Shares Surge As Stock Tops Holdings

Bitwise Launches ETF Of Companies With Bitcoin In Their Coffers – Strategy Shares Surge As Stock Tops Holdings

Boeing Reports 63% Rise In February Deliveries — Retail’s Bullish But Frustrated Over Lack Of Stock Price Movement

Boeing Reports 63% Rise In February Deliveries — Retail’s Bullish But Frustrated Over Lack Of Stock Price Movement

Recent Videos

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

Video Icon
‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Video Icon