SHOCKING! Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina shares her story of alcohol addiction!

Sunaina Roshan, actor Hrithik Roshan's older sister, has spoken about her experience with alcohol addiction.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Mar 17, 2025, 5:24 PM IST

Sunaina Roshan Alcohol Habit : Many heroes in the film industry have sisters. We see heroes who are affectionate with their siblings. Pan-India star Hrithik Roshan also has a sister. Hrithik Roshan's sister's name is Sunaina Roshan. She is also a producer in Bollywood. Recently, Sunaina Roshan shared some things about her personal life. Sunaina Roshan openly stated in an interview that she was addicted to alcohol. Sunaina said that even family members could not keep her away from alcohol. I became addicted to alcohol when my mind was weak. Alcohol was very helpful to me when my mind was troubled. Sunaina said that alcohol cannot be called a bad habit. It becomes bad when you lose control over it.

article_image2

Sunaina Roshan, Hrithik Roshan, Sunaina Roshan Drinking Habit

At one point I lost control over alcohol. That habit became an addiction for me. At one point I was drinking from morning to night. I have fallen off the bed many times when I was very drunk. Family members tried a lot to get me out of this habit. Hrithik Roshan also tried a lot. Mom and Dad Rakesh Roshan and Pinky took away my credit cards. They didn't let me go to friends' houses or parties.


article_image3

Sunaina Roshan Alcohol Habit, Sunaina Roshan Drinking Habit

However, Sunaina said that she could not get away from alcohol. But at one point Sunaina realized that her drinking habit was becoming very dangerous. She decided to get out of this habit on her own. For this, Sunaina even took treatment at a rehabilitation center. Sunaina said that she finally came out of this habit completely. But she did not say why she was so addicted to alcohol.

