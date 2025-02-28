Shilpa Shetty visits Mangaluru temple, drops beautiful photos on Instagram; Check here

Actress Shilpa Shetty is from Mangalore. Even though she's settled in Mumbai now, she hasn't forgotten her mother tongue Tulu or the culture of Tulunadu. She visits Mangalore once a year and goes to the temples here. She recently visited Mangalore and shared a social media post.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty visited a temple in Mangalore and received God's blessings. She shared a social media post saying, 'This is my root.'

Shilpa Shetty visited Mangalore with her mother and sister Shamita Shetty. She went to the temple in traditional dress.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty visited Mangalore with her daughter Samisha Shetty, son Viaan, Shamita Shetty, and her mother.

Only Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was not present. It seems Raj Kundra did not come due to work commitments.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is wearing Mangalore jasmine flowers. She is also getting busy with movies.

