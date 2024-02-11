Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shamita Shetty to Sherlyn Chopra, celebs slay in their best attires

    First Published Feb 11, 2024, 5:59 PM IST

    On Sunday, Many celebrities were spotted in their fashionable outfits while they were seen in the city.

    article_image1

    These Bollywood celebrities were seen at the airport, outside cafes, gym and while some promoted their film.

    article_image2

    Shamita Shetty

    Shamita Shetty looked beautiful as she arrived at the airport in a white Kurti and denim jeans and wore pink shades. 

    article_image3

    Amrita Rao

    Amrita Rao was papped at the airport in a green sweater and black lower. She wore a cap of the same colour and left her hair open.

    article_image4

    Amy Jackson

    Amy Jackson was spotted at Farmers Cafe In Bandra in an all-black outfit. She had her hair neatly tied in a bun. 

    article_image5

    Tiger Shroff

    Actor Tiger Shroff was spotted at Krome studio in Bandra in white sandos and blue denim jeans. He wore shades and slippers. 
     

    article_image6

    Kartik Aryaan

    Kartik Aryaan met a fan who traveled from Jhaansi on a bicycle to meet him. He happily posed with him.

    article_image7

    Sherlyn Chopra

    Sherlyn Chopra looked stunning in a black and white dress and boots as she was spotted at the airport.

    article_image8

    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut looked gorgeous and elegant in a regal blue Benarasi saree as she attended an event in Mumbai.

