    Shama Sikander soars temperatures in sultry brown bikini; here are her scintillating photos

    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 5:48 PM IST

    Shama Sikander drops sensuous and alluring photos in stylish bikinis from her Dubai holiday. Check out the diva's head-turning moments in sexy swimwear.

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    Renowned Indian television actress and influencer Shama Sikander always knows how to elevate the style game on Instagram. Her recent SEXY bikini pictures are just too much alluring and unmissable.

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    Shama Sikander flaunts her curves in a brown bikini as she soaks in the sun and beach vibes. She elevates hotness in this brown bikini.

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    Shama Sikander enjoys pool time in her BOLD black bikini with wet hairs and beachy vacay vibes in her Dubai holiday.

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    Shama Sikander serves sensuous looks in her orange bikini and elevates hotness on social media with this beach wear look.

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    Shama Sikander looks sexy in a bold black bikini. Shama Sikander is a beach bum. Her recent pictures prove this fact. The actress is giving a goofy pose on the sandy beach and flaunting her well-toned body and abs in this picture while rocking the SEXY black bikini.

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    Shama Sikander looks seductive in a white bikini and is raising the heat on social media with such searing hot bikini looks that go viral each time.

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    Shama Sikander looks drop-dead gorgeous and scintillating in a blue-printed monokini with wavy curled hair and looks dazzling in this monokini wear which is unmissable.

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    Shama Sikander looks pretty in a polka-dot bikini with bottoms of the same color. This look is a must-have for every girl who wants to pack in the beach vibes in summer.

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    Shama Sikander looks burning hot in a pink bikini with white bottoms as she lies down on this relaxing pool chair with white sunglasses and dark pink lip color to elevate her look.

