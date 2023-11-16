Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, celebs who misbehaved with their fans

Recently, Nana Patekar got involved in a controversy where a video of him hitting his fan on his head went viral.

Celebrities share a huge fan base and while they are spotted somewhere, the audiences love capturing them and rush to take pictures.

Nana Patekar

Recently, Nana Patekar was in the news for misbehaving with a fan who asked him for a selfie while he was shooting for his film. As the fan tried taking one, Nana Ptekar smacked him hard on his head.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan once glared at a fan who asked for a selfie. The fan was then forcefully shoved by his bodyguard.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is very generous with his fans however, he was once witnessed misbehaving with a fan at the airport who requested a selfie.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan was likewise annoyed when a fan approached him too closely for a selfie. He demanded fiercely from the man what he was doing.

John Abraham

When a fan covertly attempted to film the actor's video, John Abraham snatched his phone and also pushed him away.