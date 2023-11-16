Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, celebs who misbehaved with their fans

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    Recently, Nana Patekar got involved in a controversy where a video of him hitting his fan on his head went viral. 

    article_image1

    Celebrities share a huge fan base and while they are spotted somewhere, the audiences love capturing them and rush to take pictures. 

    article_image2

    Nana Patekar

    Recently, Nana Patekar was in the news for misbehaving with a fan who asked him for a selfie while he was shooting for his film. As the fan tried taking one, Nana Ptekar smacked him hard on his head.

    article_image3

    Salman Khan

    Salman Khan once glared at a fan who asked for a selfie. The fan was then forcefully shoved by his bodyguard. 

    article_image4

    Shah Rukh Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan is very generous with his fans however, he was once witnessed misbehaving with a fan at the airport who requested a selfie.

    article_image5

    Hrithik Roshan

    Hrithik Roshan was likewise annoyed when a fan approached him too closely for a selfie. He demanded fiercely from the man what he was doing.

    article_image6

    John Abraham

    When a fan covertly attempted to film the actor's video, John Abraham snatched his phone and also pushed him away. 

