Shah Rukh Khan to move out of Mannat, rents four-floor apartment for Rs 24 lakh monthly for THIS reason

Shah Rukh Khan has rented a four-floor luxury apartment in Mumbai, where he and his family will live for two years while renovation work continues at Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan and his family are moving to Pali Hill. The actor rented four storeys of a magnificent residence built by producer Vashu Bhagnani. SRK is expected to pay a hefty Rs 2.90 crore in yearly rent. The duplex flats are housed in the Puja Casa building. While the Mannat makeover is ongoing, fans may be unhappy because they cannot watch SRK's characteristic presence on the terrace.

Yes, you read it correctly. The Khans will relocate to luxurious duplex residences in Pali Hill, which the actor just leased. The superstar's home will undergo substantial renovations beginning in May. The refurbishment is projected to take around two years.

The renovated property may contain two more storeys built to the Mannat annexe - an expansion for which SRK's wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, requested clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority in November 2024.

While the Mannat makeover is underway, fans may be sad that they cannot watch SRK's characteristic appearances on the terrace, where he frequently meets people.

SRK would allegedly pay a monthly fee of Rs 24.15 lakh for both residences, bringing the annual cost to Rs 2.90 crore. The leasing agreements last 36 months (three years). One of the flats is directly leased from Jackky Bhagnani, and Jackky and Deepshika Deshmukh jointly rent the other.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, SRK has kept a quiet profile following a record-breaking year with three consecutive hits in 2023. Following a quiet 2024, the actor is now preparing to begin production on his next film, King.

Sujoy Ghosh was going to direct the film, but now Siddharth Anand, who helmed SRK's Pathaan, will do so. The film is said to include SRK's daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, and others, and would feature a multi-villain arc. While nothing is known about King, the film is planned to be released in 2026.

Latest Videos