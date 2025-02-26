Shah Rukh Khan to move out of Mannat, rents four-floor apartment for Rs 24 lakh monthly for THIS reason

Shah Rukh Khan has rented a four-floor luxury apartment in Mumbai, where he and his family will live for two years while renovation work continues at Mannat.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Feb 26, 2025, 3:13 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and his family are moving to Pali Hill. The actor rented four storeys of a magnificent residence built by producer Vashu Bhagnani. SRK is expected to pay a hefty Rs 2.90 crore in yearly rent. The duplex flats are housed in the Puja Casa building. While the Mannat makeover is ongoing, fans may be unhappy because they cannot watch SRK's characteristic presence on the terrace.

budget 2025
article_image2

Yes, you read it correctly. The Khans will relocate to luxurious duplex residences in Pali Hill, which the actor just leased. The superstar's home will undergo substantial renovations beginning in May. The refurbishment is projected to take around two years.

article_image3

The renovated property may contain two more storeys built to the Mannat annexe - an expansion for which SRK's wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, requested clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority in November 2024.

article_image4

While the Mannat makeover is underway, fans may be sad that they cannot watch SRK's characteristic appearances on the terrace, where he frequently meets people.

article_image5

SRK would allegedly pay a monthly fee of Rs 24.15 lakh for both residences, bringing the annual cost to Rs 2.90 crore. The leasing agreements last 36 months (three years). One of the flats is directly leased from Jackky Bhagnani, and Jackky and Deepshika Deshmukh jointly rent the other.

article_image6

Meanwhile, on the professional front, SRK has kept a quiet profile following a record-breaking year with three consecutive hits in 2023. Following a quiet 2024, the actor is now preparing to begin production on his next film, King.

article_image7

Sujoy Ghosh was going to direct the film, but now Siddharth Anand, who helmed SRK's Pathaan, will do so. The film is said to include SRK's daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, and others, and would feature a multi-villain arc. While nothing is known about King, the film is planned to be released in 2026. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

The Bhootnii teaser OUT: Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy starrer horror-comedy to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

'The Bhootnii' teaser OUT: Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy starrer horror-comedy to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Yuzvendra Chahal talks about Dhanashree Verma's diamond demands after fight MEG

Yuzvendra Chahal talks about Dhanashree Verma's diamond demands after fight

Korean Drama: 7 Compelling reasons to watch 'The Potato Lab' MEG

Korean Drama: 7 Compelling reasons to watch 'The Potato Lab'

Kanye West, Bianca Censori giving their marriage Another try amidst divorce rumors MEG

Kanye West, Bianca Censori giving their marriage Another try amidst divorce rumors

Mahakumbh sensation Monalisa's director Sanoj Mishra files FIR against Youtuber; Read on ATG

Mahakumbh sensation Monalisa's director Sanoj Mishra files FIR against Youtuber; Read on

Recent Stories

Mental Health 101 Know how cyberbullying can damage self-esteem of youth RBA

Mental Health 101: Know how cyberbullying can damage self-esteem of youth

Bihar cabinet expansion: 7 ministers take oath in Nitish Kumar's government (WATCH) ddr

Bihar cabinet expansion: 7 BJP leaders take oath in Nitish Kumar's government (WATCH)

Champions Trophy: Pakistan sacks 100 police officers for neglecting their duty after NZ vs BAN security breach

Champions Trophy: Pakistan sacks 100 policemen for neglecting their duties after NZ vs BAN security breach

Mahindra Scorpio N carbon Edition launched check features price and other details gcw

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition launched | Check features, price and other details

Rashmika Mandanna stuns in Pink suit; Check out gorgeous pictures of 'Chhaava' actress [PHOTOS] ATG

Rashmika Mandanna stuns in Pink suit; Check out gorgeous pictures of 'Chhaava' actress [PHOTOS]

Recent Videos

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers PRAYERS at Gauri Shankar Temple on MAHA SHIVRATRI!

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers PRAYERS at Gauri Shankar Temple on MAHA SHIVRATRI!

Video Icon
Drone Captures NAGA SADHUS Heading to Kashi Vishwanath on Maha Shivratri!

Drone Captures NAGA SADHUS Heading to Kashi Vishwanath on Maha Shivratri!

Video Icon
'Kumbh Concludes with Unity and Devotion': Acharya Swami Avdheshanand Giri in Varanasi, UP

'Kumbh Concludes with Unity and Devotion': Acharya Swami Avdheshanand Giri in Varanasi, UP

Video Icon
Messi's MAGIC!! Inter Miami Beats Sporting KC 3-1 in CONCACAF Champions Cup Thriller | HIGHLIGHTS

Messi's MAGIC!! Inter Miami Beats Sporting KC 3-1 in CONCACAF Champions Cup Thriller | HIGHLIGHTS

Video Icon
UK PM Pledges Defense Spending Increase Ahead of Trump Meeting | WATCH

UK PM Pledges Defense Spending Increase Ahead of Trump Meeting | WATCH

Video Icon