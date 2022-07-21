Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy pictures ALERT: Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Mouni Roy's BOLD photoshoot; shouldn't be missed

    First Published Jul 21, 2022, 8:16 PM IST

    These Bollywood actresses, from Esha Gupta to Janhvi Kapoor, have left the internet raving about their hot, bold and gorgeous social media postings.

    (Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

    Esha Gupta and Disha Patani, who both look lovely in their fashionable photos and have enormous fan bases, exude confidence in their daring. 
     

    (Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

    The social media pages are all glammed up with these beauties and their scorching hot photos, whether it's Esha Gupta, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and Janhvi Kapoor. We adore how much they have raised the bar! 
     

    (Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

    Disha Patani, the actress from Ek Villain Returns, is adored for her daring appearance. Disha's steamy picture sessions never fail to make us perspire, yet she frequently receives criticism for her audacity.

    (Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

    On social media, Disha Patani has a sizable following of admirers who adore the actress. She enjoys posting gorgeous picture sessions and mirror selfies online.
     

    (Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

    Esha Gupta's stunning photoshoot in a form-fitting white dress has the internet ablaze. She turns attention while striking a seductive posture in a form-fitting white outfit.
     

    (Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

    Esha Gupta strikes a pose in a black cut-out dress and looks hot. She enjoys huge popularity on Instagram and recently put up a lot of hot photos on Instagram. 

    (Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

    Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up filming for the Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari-directed film "Bawaal." The drama movie is slated to premiere on April 7, 2023. It will be Janhvi and Varun's first time working together. Also Read: Urfi Javed's HOT videos and pictures in black see-through dress (Watch)

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor posted many images wearing a scorching red backless gown with a thigh-high split. Janhvi has once again astounded her followers with her glittery backless dress, appearing really hot and sensuous in the photos. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu beats Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to become No.1

    Disha will appear in the thrilling, action-packed, and glamorous film Ek Villain Returns. The audience will undoubtedly perceive the sequel as elevating the franchise. Also Read: Khloe Kardashian looks sexy in hot pink bikini; see pics

    Even her friend and coworker Sara Ali Khan could not resist remarking on the photographs from her most recent photo shoot because they are so gorgeous. Also Read: Sexy pictures: From dresses to bikinis, 9 times Disha Patani looked ultra-hot in black

    On January 27, 2022, Mouni and her fiance Suraj Nambiar were wed at the Hilton resort in Goa. They had a traditional Malayali wedding at first, and then Mouni Roy dressed up as an ethereal Bengali bride and looked just stunning.
     

