Samantha Ruth Prabhu beats Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to become No.1 actress

Films like Jalsa, Sharmaji Namkeen, and Dasvi made it into the top 10 most watched movies on OTT, whereas Vijay and Prabhas are on the New List of Most Popular Male Film Stars, according to Ormax Media study.

It would be an understatement to say that South performers now dominate mainstream Indian film. Actors like Thalapathy Vijay, Prabhas, and Yash have once again competed with Bollywood stars by topping a new list of the most well-liked movie stars in India. In actuality, Akshay Kumar barely made it to the sixth slot, and all of the top 5 spots were taken by performers from the south.

The top 5 actors on the list of "Ormax Stars India Loves: Most Popular Male Film Stars in India (June 2022)" are Vijay, Prabhas, Yash, Allu Arjun, and Jr. NTR. Akshay Kumar, who is now in sixth place, is the only actor from Bollywood to make a list. The remaining positions are filled by Mahesh Babu, Ajith Kumar, Ram Charan, and Suriya.

While Bollywood diva stars like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif are making their presence known, there are also a number of south actors on the list of the top female stars. In India, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the most well-liked female cinema star (June 2022).

The list of the top Hindi-language television programmes and movies for 2022 was also published by the research company Ormax Media. It appears that major theatrical releases have not yet been able to compete with movies streaming on OTT in terms of online audience. The majority of the year's blockbuster films, in all languages, are now available for streaming on OTT platforms, yet the most watched movies so far this year have only been released digitally.

One view on the list is defined as watching the entirety of a show or movie for at least 30 minutes. A Thursday, Gehraiyaan, and Jalsa are examples of only digital releases that reached the list.

Just a week prior, IMDb published a list of the top 10 Indian movies to see in India in 2022. The top five titles on that list with ratings of 8 or above were Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files, Hridayam, and RRR (Rise Roar Revolt).