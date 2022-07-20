Urfi Javed's HOT videos and pictures in black see-through dress (Watch)

The paparazzi caught a glimpse of Uorfi Javed wearing a skimpy black dress which has a dangerously low-waist skirt, fans say ‘Kabhi Bhi Gir Sakti Hain’

Photo Courtesy: Urfi Javed's Instagram

Urfi Javed, a TV star and internet superstar, is unafraid of the camera. She is renowned for doing new things with her style and having sexy appearances. She enjoys wearing daring ensembles, many of which she creates. Urfi Javed was sighted on Mumbai's streets on Wednesday wearing a previously unseen garment that showed off her lean body.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Urfi Javed wore a low-waisted black see-through net monokini with it. Fans wonder how Urfi can walk like this as she finished the outfit with black high peep toes.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

On Wednesday, the Bigg Boss OTT fame, Urfi Javed made heads turn with her risque outfit and set the internet on fire. The actress completed her ensemble with a pair of high heels and a tight bun. (Video)



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

In the video, Uorfi is speaking with a cameraperson while saying, “Itne gusse main dekh raha hai mujhe. Kha jaoge kya?" (You’re watching me with such rage. Will you eat me?)" (Video)

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Urfi made waves for her bold approach after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT. She was trolled mercilessly online for disclosing so much on a public stage. Fans on social media started mocking her wardrobe as soon as her images and videos surfaced. One worried fan said, 'aapki skirt kabhi bhi gir sakti hain' and another user said, 'thoda sambhal ke chaliye Urfi ji'.