The Bhootnii Box Office collection Day 1: Sanjay Dutt starrer earns THIS; Check
The Bhootnii Collection Day 1: Sanjay Dutt's film The Bhootnii released alongside Ajay Devgn's Raid 2. However, Sanjay's film tanked at the box office on its first day
| Published : May 02 2025, 09:19 AM
1 Min read
Sanjay Dutt's The Bhootnii released alongside Ajay Devgn's Raid 2. Reports suggest The Bhootnii didn't generate as much buzz.
The first-day collection figures for The Bhootnii are out. Reports indicate the film tanked at the box office.
According to sacnilk.com, The Bhootnii didn't even earn 1 crore on its opening day, collecting only 65 lakhs.
The Bhootnii is directed by Siddhant Sachdev and produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut, Sanjay Dutt, and Manyata Dutt.
The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, and Aasif Khan. It's a horror-comedy.
The Bhootnii was made on a budget of 50 crores. It was initially slated to release alongside Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2.
In 2024, Dutt appeared in Double iSmart and Ghudchadi. The Bhootnii is his first film of 2025, followed by Housefull 5.
