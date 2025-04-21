- Home
(Photos) Actors Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, and Others papped at Promotions of The Bhootnii
Actors Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan were spotted promoting their upcoming horror-action comedy The Bhootnii.
Star-Studded Promotion Event
Actors Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan, along with director Siddhant Sachdev, appeared for the promotions of their upcoming film The Bhootnii. The event will took place today at 5:30 PM at Raheja Classic, The Classique Club, Andheri West.
Glamorous Outfits on Display
Sunny Singh appeared in a casual yet stylish denim jacket and sneakers. Palak Tiwari chose a vibrant yellow dress, adding youthful charm, and Beyounick and Aasif Khan will likely keep it trendy with smart-casual ensembles.
Teaser and Trailer Highlights
The teaser of The Bhootnii has already intrigued audiences with its blend of horror and comedy. Featuring stunning VFX and gripping visuals, the trailer is eagerly awaited, promising more thrills and laughs. Fans are excited to see the characters come to life.
Film's Unique Concept
Directed by Siddhant Sachdev, The Bhootnii combines supernatural elements with action and humor. The story revolves around a haunted tree and a love story intertwined with ghostly adventures, making it a fresh addition to the genre.
Anticipation for Release
Scheduled to hit theaters on May 1, 2025, The Bhootnii has generated significant buzz among moviegoers. With its star-studded cast and intriguing storyline, the film is expected to be a box-office success.
Audience Excitement
Fans are eagerly looking forward for the film's release. The cast's chemistry and the innovative concept have increased the anticipation, making The Bhootnii one of the most awaited films of the year.