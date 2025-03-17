Not Aishwarya Rai or Sangeeta Bijlani, meet Salman Khan's first girlfriend

Read Full Gallery

Salman Khan's love story was revealed in his biography 'Being Salman' and dates back to when he was just 19 years old.

According to the book, Being Salman, Salman Khan used to drive a red sports car and was frequently spotted at the gate of St. Xavier's College where Shaheen studied.

We all have heard about Salman Khan's girlfriends from Sangeeta Bijlani to Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif to Romanian beauty Lulia Vantur. His love life is always the talk of the town.

Interestingly, many have not heard about his first girlfriend, Shaheen Jaffrey, an ex-model who happens to be actress Kiara Advani's aunt. Shaheen is the maternal granddaughter of the famous movie star, Ashok Kumar.

In an interview with The Times of India, Kiara said "My mother knew Salman sir as they grew up together in Bandra. They have been friends for the longest time and would go cycling together. She introduced my mashi (Aunty) Shaheen to him and Salman and Shaheen mausi dated each other then. It may have possibly been their first relationship."

Salman's love story was revealed in his biography 'Being Salman' and dates back to when he was just 19 years old. According to the book, Salman used to drive a red sports car and was frequently spotted at the gate of St. Xavier's College where Shaheen studied.

It is said that the two were just about to tie the knot. Then Sangeeta Bijlani, the famous model, entered his life and became the reason of their break-up.

After separating from Salman, Shaheen started working for an international airline and moved on in her life.

